The day that evil stole away Siobhán, the brightest star to shine in the sky

Later today, some time before darkness falls on this, the final day of February, I will leave my apartment at the northern end of Greystones, Co Wicklow, and walk down the hill until I reach the road that runs from there, up the steep hill, and on towards Bray. Five minutes after leaving my home, I will have reached my destination: Redford cemetery.

In I'll go through the gates, walking down through the first part of the graveyard and then on past a dividing boundary wall, beyond which lies another swathe of graves. It's here, on the right-hand side on a slope of green facing the sea, that Siobhán McLaughlin lies. It was to here, too, a few days after her funeral, that myself and my late husband brought her sunflowers. Today I shall bring her some more.

For today marks the 15th anniversary of Siobhán's death; 15 years since that lovely, vivacious, talented and kind young woman was so horrifically taken from the world, from her loving family, and from Dan, her three-year-old son. Murdered by her husband, Brian Kearney, a man who not only strangled his 38-year-old wife and then tried to make it appear that Siobhán had taken her own life (as if) but, having killed her, then left the house where she lay cold in the bedroom, leaving his little son alone downstairs. The horror of that, even all these years later, is still beyond comprehension.

Was I a friend of Siobhán's? No, I wasn't. But a two-day encounter with her during the summer before her death, and subsequent email and letter exchanges, left their mark on me. I still think of her often and find myself occasionally taking a stroll through Redford cemetery and stopping at her grave, just to say hello to her.

'Siobhán Therese McLaughlin' it says on the headstone, with 'Seanie', her family's pet name for her, inscribed underneath. Below that again is another inscription and one that always makes me smile: 'The Brightest Star in the Sky.'

She was certainly a star here on earth.

In my mind's eye, I retain three strong images of Siobhán:

The first one relates to the first time I clapped eyes on her, in Mallorca in the early summer of 2005. My husband and I had arrived in Soller, with an overnight booking in a small boutique hotel there called Hotel Salvia. We knew that an Irish couple owned the property, but that was the height of it. Gerry parked our car in the narrow little street outside the old traditional Spanish townhouse that was now the hotel, and I rang the doorbell. A minute later the door was opened by an attractive young woman wearing a simple black and white summer dress, her blonde hair caught up off her neck, and without a trace of make-up on her face. It was Siobhán.

She welcomed us profusely and showed us around her lovely hotel. How do you describe perfection? The place was simply exquisite - each of the six bedrooms different in style and décor, fresh flowers everywhere, and a lovely secluded garden with a small swimming pool to the rear. I will never forget my delight as we headed for bed late that night, only to discover a little night-light placed on each and every one of the ancient stone stairs that carried us to our room on the top floor. Like I said, perfection.

My second image of Siobhán is from a little earlier that night. We had returned from a wander around the town of Soller and repaired to the outdoor terrace in the heat of the night (it had been well over 30C that day) for a drink. But where was the lady of the house? Certainly not relaxing outside with a G&T in hand.

Instead I found her inside, having just finished cooking dinner for all the guests. She was outside the kitchen, sitting on a kind of high shelf, her slender legs dangling and her feet bare. Yes, she was tired, she said, but she looked so happy. (As she always was when cooking was involved, for Siobhán was a trained chef.)

I should say here that when we had our magical stay at Hotel Salvia, Brian Kearney wasn't there; he was back in Ireland at the time. Dan was there, though, Siobhán's adorable son with his mop of blond hair and his mischievous grin. Also there were two of Siobhán's sisters, Brighid (a columnist with this newspaper) and Aisling. We all got on like a house on fire.

Which brings me to the third image of Siobhán in my memory bank. That was when she appeared the next morning, ready for some shots that my photographer husband had arranged to take of her for a magazine feature. In her green silk floral dress and with her hair down and gently framing her face, she looked so lovely. And that's the final image I have of her.

We talked that day over a pot of tea - Siobhán, Brighid, Aisling, Gerry and me; and I mean really talked. Brighid had had great tragedy in her life following the death of her husband, Michael, who had died in 2003 in a drowning accident.

My husband, meanwhile, had had recent serious health issues including a cancer diagnosis that turned out not to be cancer after all. So we talked, all of us, about life and death, and God and fate, and the randomness of good and evil.

Eight months later, it was evil that arrived at the McLaughlins' door. And their darling Siobhán was gone.

In the church in Dalkey, Co Dublin, on the evening of her removal there they were, her sisters, side by side, all dressed in black. And her devastated parents, of course, and her young brother - I can still picture him that night, utterly broken with grief.

We weren't at Siobhán's funeral as we were flying to Paris that morning. Which is why it was a few days later that we went to Redford cemetery, with our bunch of sunflowers, and to pay our respects.

Today, 15 years on from that dreadful Tuesday in February 2006, I'll do the same. For Siobhán. And for her son, her sisters, her brother, her mother and her father.

Siobhán, the brightest star in the sky. Still missed, still loved, still shining.