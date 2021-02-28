| 5.3°C Dublin

The day that evil stole away Siobhán, the brightest star to shine in the sky

Roslyn Dee

Today, on the 15th anniversary of Siobhán McLaughlin's murder, Roslyn Dee remembers a young woman full of life

TRAGEDY: Siobhán McLaughlin left a lasting impression

TRAGEDY: Siobhán McLaughlin left a lasting impression

Later today, some time before darkness falls on this, the final day of February, I will leave my apartment at the northern end of Greystones, Co Wicklow, and walk down the hill until I reach the road that runs from there, up the steep hill, and on towards Bray. Five minutes after leaving my home, I will have reached my destination: Redford cemetery.

In I'll go through the gates, walking down through the first part of the graveyard and then on past a dividing boundary wall, beyond which lies another swathe of graves. It's here, on the right-hand side on a slope of green facing the sea, that Siobhán McLaughlin lies. It was to here, too, a few days after her funeral, that myself and my late husband brought her sunflowers. Today I shall bring her some more.

For today marks the 15th anniversary of Siobhán's death; 15 years since that lovely, vivacious, talented and kind young woman was so horrifically taken from the world, from her loving family, and from Dan, her three-year-old son. Murdered by her husband, Brian Kearney, a man who not only strangled his 38-year-old wife and then tried to make it appear that Siobhán had taken her own life (as if) but, having killed her, then left the house where she lay cold in the bedroom, leaving his little son alone downstairs. The horror of that, even all these years later, is still beyond comprehension.

