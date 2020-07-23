The Dáil around the corner is in a class of its own… for dawdling, sucking on the end of a pencil and staring vacantly into space.

Teachers will recognise the apparent stupor, and the impossibility of knowing how much is sinking in. A new school year is almost upon us, parents and teachers alike are chanting it over and over, but the Government doesn’t appear to have done its homework. And it’s no excuse to say it was eaten by the virus, because the virus is the very thing at issue. How will schools reopen? What are the plans? Tell us what you know.

Pearse Doherty put on a patient parent voice, hiding his frustration in case man-child Leo Varadkar should burst into tears. Let’s just go over it again… “We know that children will need to get buses to and from school.” Nodding. “But parents are being asked to pay school transport fees, not knowing if school buses will operate.” Leo listened blankly.

Pearse asked for a commitment that all children would return to school on a five-day-a-week basis from September. Leo Varadkar appeared confident in attempting an answer, regurgitating what he knew - that hundreds of thousands of parents are concerned and there are over a million children who need to get back to school at the end of August.

Pearse frowned, waiting patiently for his pupil to kick on and start putting two and two together. It was crucial and essential to get the schools open, Leo rhymed off, hoping to impress. Then he added that this would happen “provided the virus is suppressed.”

But what was the answer? Would they open or not? The former class captain, lately marked down, offered the grown-up equivalent of what a child thinks every time they are hit with a poser: “I do want to answer that question, but I don't want to get it wrong.”

But kids generally just think it, whereas Leo put it into words: “We want to get all the details right before we share them widely, because what would undermine confidence is to get them out and then have to update them after a few days.” It would reflect badly on Ireland if a school reopening could not be achieved, he added blithely, like a youngster unconscious of irony.

Patient Pearse said the public had borne with the Government for four months, but there were now only four weeks left and parents needed answers. A neighbouring boy, Joe McHugh of Donegal, had said there would be a comprehensive plan by the end of June. But then he had left the class and it hasn’t materialised.

Leo suddenly chirped: “We have learned a lot about the virus in the last few months.” Brightening, he went on: “We have learnt that while nothing is no-risk, the risk of reopening schools is low. A lot of work is being done on this. I don’t want to give detailed answers.”

Like an urchin refusing to name the capital city of France because the answer could change in the years ahead. But he said pupils could still wear uniforms because there were no issues from a public health perspective.

Another teacher took over. Alan Kelly tried to get him to see the need to answer the question asked. His own kids had asked him: “Will you find out if we’re going back to school?” His wife Regina is a teacher, he added, threatening Leo with an SNA.

Simon Harris over there (and the masked former minister looked up from his desk) had submitted guidance for a two-metre separation and a maximum of two hours in class, he pointed out.

“If that is the guidance, where does this leave the opening of schools?”

There we were - two and two had indeed come into it. And none of it added up. “What about kids with underlying illnesses, and what if Covid did break out in a school?”

The Varadkar lad quite agreed that there was no good reason why Ireland should be the only country in Europe that doesn’t open its schools. It would not be business as usual and there would be a new normal.

He seemed pleased with himself. Alan sighed. A new Education estimate would be needed. The Department had advertised for supplies of PPE, with a closing date of June 24 – but no tender had gone out. “It doesn’t breed confidence.”

Slow learner Leo - or slow revealer, at least - said he had every confidence that teachers would “rise to the challenge.”