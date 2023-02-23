The curious case of the ‘Irish citizen’ in a full Rangers kit

I’m not normally one for hasty stereotyping or blithe supposition, but it was a safe bet to assume that the guy ahead of me in the airport queue last weekend was a Belfast-based loyalist.

The ‘Belfast’ postulation came courtesy of his reply to a pal who’d enquired if there was still time to squeeze in another round.

“No chunks”, he bellowed which, I believe, is nasal McCooey-speak for “no chance”.

As for the ‘loyalist’ bit; well, maybe the full Rangers kit and Ulster-themed tattoos on his bare legs were steering my thoughts in that direction.

But then this man produced an Irish passport...

And there we have it, ladies and gentlemen; the eternal Northern Ireland conundrum, in microcosm, at a Belfast International Airport departure gate.

It makes you wonder if the only genuine ‘conflict’ these days is a deeply personal, independent one between symbolism and pragmatism.

That España-bound guy clearly wore his heart on his sleeve, but also had the traditional enemy’s ‘papers’ in his back pocket and would later be waved through at the Spanish end as, de facto, a citizen of the Republic of Ireland.

How could you, you treasonous traitor? Call yourself a loyalist?

Thing is, no one bats an eyelid these days at this ostensibly contradictory behaviour.

Fun fact: Most UK-based Celtic fans hold British passports.

And, since the demarcation lines between ‘Protestant Liverpool’ and ‘Catholic United’ were thankfully and irretrievably blurred decades ago, the Old Firm remains the only overt, reliable exhibitor of tribal, mutual, NI-style sectarian loathing.

Whisper this, but I’m good pals with one proud son of Ulster, who, having initially been turned down for a burgundy travel document by the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin, got a Sinn Fein MLA to vouch for him. Successfully, I hasten to add.

Northern Ireland, eh? Bloody hell.

But the normality of this supposedly disingenuous, oxymoronic identity shape-shifting was further underlined last year when it emerged that more people here had applied for Irish passports than UK ones (48,911 vs 48,555).

And the latest census results revealed that over 60pc more Northern Ireland folk own Irish passports than 10 years ago; around 500 new applications are made every day.

None of this, however, hints at impending Irish unity, nor a softening of the loyalist/unionist resistance to such an outcome.

The majority of our citizens — around two thirds — are UK passport holders, looking forward to delivery of a shiny new blue one at renewal time.

Courtesy of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement, however, we’re entitled to hold both.

And a growing number of people clearly do — meaning they can simultaneously identify as British, Irish, Northern Irish — or European.

All carry equal weight in this land of supposed and historic rigid identities.

The Irish passport means you’re recognised as a citizen of the European Union — a body the majority of Northern Ireland people voted to remain part of in 2016 — and are happy that Boris Johnson’s version of “getting Brexit done” left our wee country with a foot in both camps.

But possession of ‘southern’ documentation is no longer seen as contradictory or indeed a cultural or a political statement, rather a tacit acceptance that there are practical benefits in ‘being European’ when it suits us — with no denudation of one’s British identity.

I mean, let’s not allow those ancient sectarian allegiances get in the way of tangible, real-world benefits.

Incidentally, next year there will be a referendum in the Republic on balloting rights for ‘Irish citizens abroad’.

If passed, Mr Rangers Man can vote for who he wants as the next Irish president.

And why would he wish to be restricted to just 90 days a year on the Costa del Sol, when, as an EU citizen, he could spend as long as he wants or at least as long as his euro stash lasts — working or oiling his well-inked skin?

Moreover, he can avail of his EHIC (European Health Insurance Card) in the nearest Spanish hospital if and when he gets sunstroke.

That doesn’t mean he forfeits the right to rail against any suggestion of an Irish passport office being set up north of the border (“they don’t even have one in Donegal, for heaven’s sake!”) or the wee man in Downing Street rubber-stamping a treacherous deal which, erm, continues to regard Norn Iron folk as both British and EU European.

This is where symbolism effortlessly trumps pragmatism; a trade ‘border’ in the Irish Sea, for instance, or unionist parties serving ‘under’ a Sinn Fein first minister at Stormont, even though it’s inexorably a joint office.

Unlike an Irish passport, you can’t hide those in a bedroom drawer for 90pc of the year.

There’s “no chunks” of anyone seeing it, unless you’re standing in an airport with a nosy hack behind you.