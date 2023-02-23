| 3.3°C Dublin

The curious case of the ‘Irish citizen’ in a full Rangers kit

John Laverty

When push comes to shove, pragmatism will trump symbolism

Holding an Irish passport is not necessarily a political statement Expand

I’m not normally one for hasty stereotyping or blithe supposition, but it was a safe bet to assume that the guy ahead of me in the airport queue last weekend was a Belfast-based loyalist.

The ‘Belfast’ postulation came courtesy of his reply to a pal who’d enquired if there was still time to squeeze in another round.

