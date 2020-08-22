| 13.7°C Dublin

The Covid police are schoolyard snitches in adult form - and nobody ever liked a rat

Larissa Nolan

Furore: Scenes from an event at the Berlin D2 venue in Dublin Expand

Can we be big enough now to say Jay Bourke deserves an apology? And by extension, the frustrated youth of Ireland who are expected to be robots with the patience of saints - or else stand accused of killing people.

The pillorying of pub-goers for trying to find fun at the most constrained time in living history was an over-reaction and proof that puritans don't go away, they just change shape.

Fair play to Mr Bourke for having the decency to concede that he regrets the brunch at his Berlin D2 venue, while at the same time refusing to bend over for the mob. As he said: "It looked terrible, but it ain't that terrible."