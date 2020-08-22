The Covid police are schoolyard snitches in adult form - and nobody ever liked a rat

Can we be big enough now to say Jay Bourke deserves an apology? And by extension, the frustrated youth of Ireland who are expected to be robots with the patience of saints - or else stand accused of killing people.

The pillorying of pub-goers for trying to find fun at the most constrained time in living history was an over-reaction and proof that puritans don't go away, they just change shape.

Fair play to Mr Bourke for having the decency to concede that he regrets the brunch at his Berlin D2 venue, while at the same time refusing to bend over for the mob. As he said: "It looked terrible, but it ain't that terrible."

Reflecting on the news cycle of the past seven days, the importance of reserving censure for people who actually deserve it couldn't be clearer. There's a sense of poetic justice about the turn of political events in the past day or so.

Those who rushed to condemn the Berlin D2 carousing won't be so fast to admit how - in their zeal to be outraged - they got it wrong.

To go: "Hands up, we lost our critical ­faculties." There's no currency in that.

Mr Bourke was the villain in last week's performance of Pandemic Panto Productions.

It's a show where we get to blame everyone else in society for coronavirus: "vector" kids in supermarkets, grannies who go for a walk, and now twentysomethings who wouldn't be such a danger of spreading the virus if 50pc of them weren't stuck living with parents because they can't afford to rent.

A video clip of a boozy brunch in Mr Bourke's venue was manna for those who race to judgment.

Authority figures castigated him, his staff, and the young patrons with words such as "shameful", "appalling", "outrageous" and "disgraceful".

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn called for a "zero-tolerance approach". Berlin D2 would have been shut if one high-profile commentator had his way. Former TD Noel Rock thought the appropriate punishment was to close down the bar - job losses and all - based on a few seconds of footage with no context. Sounds like a trial-by-Twitter police state.

Turns out Berlin D2 had - officially - done nothing wrong. The event that was the subject of such public scorn had not broken any laws or regulations, it was deemed, after gardaí reviewed four hours of CCTV footage from the day. But those who look for the bad in people will surely find it.

The event is clearly spaced out, with limited numbers in attendance, and staff are wearing masks. The barman's showboating was mindless, but does he really deserve to be the target of national shame for a five-second mistake? None of us can claim perfect records on restrictions, as we've seen.

If there's one group more irritating than Covidiots, it's the Covid citizen police. Recently, we seem to have graduated to a dedicated detective unit, with medals for honour.

I can't bear these busybodies and their sanctimonious public shame-and-blame game, their instinct to condemn and punish, their glee of exposing the "sins" of others and framing them as crimes against the collective. They're like the school snitch in grown-up form.

Armed with their phones, salivating at the thought of catching immoral behaviour that will go viral, ultimately for their own reward. Driven by the impulse to be first in the parade for recognition. Desperate to feel important, even if it means demonising others.

What they do is worse than the behaviour they're censuring. Despite fake fawning on social media and primal pile-ons, most people can see that. Let's face it, nobody likes a rat.

On messaging apps, there was tacit support for the patrons of Berlin D2. It bears repeating that no-one wants to get Covid, or far worse, pass it on to a vulnerable loved one. But theirs was a human response, a rebellion of sorts against the tyrant virus. Privately, there were some who kept their sense of humour about the antics in that bar, preferring to see it as a sign that spirits had not been broken.

Personally, I'd be more concerned about someone who sets up surveillance cameras on their peers than a few young people trying to get a release from the oppression of the virus that is stealing their freedom.

Underestimating the psychological and social impact of this on a generation is unjust and counter-productive. Young people have been incredibly tolerant and considerate in their response to a virus that - by and large - isn't a great threat to them. There won't be 100pc compliance all the time; it'd be a bit worrying if there was. We're not living in Plato's Republic.

If Berlin D2 did no wrong in the eyes of the law, what exactly are you outraged about? If you're scandalised at the sight of young people doing shots and dancing in bars, maybe you need to get out more.