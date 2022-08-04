| 12.6°C Dublin

The costs of being a parent are rising, so an increase in child allowance is long overdue

Mary McCarthy

Barnardos' annual back-to-school survey found that only 28pc of parents with children in primary school felt costs would be manageable this year. Photo: Stock image

Barnardos' annual back-to-school survey found that only 28pc of parents with children in primary school felt costs would be manageable this year. Photo: Stock image

This week’s calls to link pensions and social welfare payments to inflation in the upcoming budget instantly made me think – what about child allowance? Yes, there are flush parents out there with no financial worries, but the vast majority are up against it, and a hike in child allowance in the next budget is long overdue.

When I had my first child in 2008, child allowance increased by €6 in that budget for the first two children to €166 and for subsequent kids was hiked by €8 to €203.

