The costs of being a parent are rising, so an increase in child allowance is long overdue

This week’s calls to link pensions and social welfare payments to inflation in the upcoming budget instantly made me think – what about child allowance? Yes, there are flush parents out there with no financial worries, but the vast majority are up against it, and a hike in child allowance in the next budget is long overdue.

When I had my first child in 2008, child allowance increased by €6 in that budget for the first two children to €166 and for subsequent kids was hiked by €8 to €203.

Those were the halcyon days when an extra dig-out was given to bigger families.

A flat rate was introduced in 2014, and child allowance has hovered around €140 per child.

Since then, we have spent a lot on the free pre-school ECCE scheme and for free GP services for under- eights, but this should be viewed as normal progress, not something that takes away from helping parents with the costs of rearing their kids.

Because the costs are relentless, and no family should feel under constant stress because they cannot afford the basics.

I wrote an article last year complaining that there was no change in child allowance in Budget 2022, and someone emailed me to ask: why have so many kids if I want someone else to pay for them?

Well, I did not answer, but I would like to say to them – OK, who will pay your pension, and do you realise the birth rate has dropped 20pc between 2012 and 2020?

The argument, usually made by those who do not rely on child allowance to make ends meet, is that welfare should always be targeted and child allowance means-tested.

But what will happen then is working parents, or single parents, who earn a good wage but are by no means rich will get squeezed.

And anyway, child allowance is an acknowledgement that people with children need more money than those who don’t have them.

When it was first introduced by Seán Lemass in 1943, its universal nature was important as it recognised the right of the child to be provided for. It is a safety net that means no matter what happens, there are regular funds coming in for your kids’ requirements.

We should consider that child allowance has a role in making it attractive to have children.

Some countries, such as the UK, have moved toward the taxation of child benefit payments above certain thresholds, but this has caused a lot of administrative hassle; in any case, parents there are provided with a lot of things we don’t get – the NHS, a longer school day at primary and shorter holidays at second level.

I mention these last two because extra activities and keeping kids busy in the summer if parents are working really put a dent in families’ budgets.

With bills so much higher today, I feel there are many families struggling even if they look fine. In the supermarket last week, a well-heeled woman in front of me found herself a few euro short and was embarrassed.

That could have easily been me, so I offered to tap the difference on my card. She refused and put back some items – apples and cheese. Hardly luxuries.

Research published in April by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) found a quarter of people in full-time employment are struggling to meet the cost of living, and this goes up to 40pc of part-time workers.

So I was not shocked to read the latest results of the annual Barnardos back-to-school costs survey last week. It found that only 28pc of parents with kids in primary school felt costs would be manageable this year, with just one in five parents of secondary children (21pc) feeling this way.

This is despite a €67m back- to-school package announced at the start of last month that lashed on an extra €100 to the allowance for each qualifying children.

In Budget 2022 an extra €10 was added to this allowance – talk about getting the estimate drastically wrong the first time around.

The children’s charity questioned 1,100 parents: just under a quarter were in receipt of the Government’s back-to-school allowance, which means many who are not getting it are finding costs an issue and so probably should be claiming it.

It is due to research like this – and knowing the reality of what life is like with kids and talking to other parents about the constant costs that can’t be avoided – that I think child allowance is a great safety net that should be increased in the next budget to reflect the higher prices parents are facing for their children’s upkeep.

We need to address our falling birth rate: child allowance is not a subsidy to have sex, as Michael O’Leary once declared, but an assurance about the future. If families believe they cannot afford kids, they will have fewer than they want.

There is uproar when pensions get touched, but it is unacceptable that child allowance has not gone up recently.

Countries such as Germany are properly acknowledging higher costs. In 2020, child benefits were increased by €15 to €219 a month for the first and second child, €225 for the third child and €250 for the fourth child and upward.

That sounds like Ireland 20 years ago.

A couple of months ago, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the National Economic Dialogue that increasing prices could go on for years, so it looks like life is not going to get any easier for parents any time soon.

Child allowance is already one of the biggest costs in the budget, but if we believe corporate taxes will remain healthy, we really should give parents an extra boost. Give an extra tenner a month – that would make a difference.

I am all for targeted measures, but today almost everyone needs extra help, and child allowance is a safe way to ensure children do not lose out when costs spiral.