The cold war between parents and those who are child-free shows no signs of thawing. Why can’t they just get along?

Every so often, tensions rise between the haves and the have-nots (kids, that is). Last week, the cold war seemed to really heat up.

The first news story that caught my attention was that of Vogue Williams requesting that a solo traveller switch seats with her because she wanted to sit near her children. All very understandable if you’ve ever been a parent travelling with youngsters, but the moment seemed to touch a collective nerve, and sparked a heated debate on whether people flying with children should expect any kind of special treatment from child-free travellers.

Next up, another ‘row’ broke out at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, when comedian Matt Forde kicked off a debate on whether children should be allowed into comedy events by noting that a crying toddler “derailed” his show. Again, opinion was divided, and the line drawn in the sand showed a predictable delineation: parents, and non-parents, each faction defending their own side.

Over on Mumsnet, one user sparked yet another heated moment when she complained that her adult night out in a restaurant was ruined by a family with three children sitting next to her. Questions soon surfaced. Should kids be allowed into restaurants that late, ostensibly an ‘adult’ space? Should those without kids just suck it up, knowing how hard it can be for parents to find either childcare or child-friendly spaces?

Full and frank disclosure: before I had kids, I was the person who would inwardly groan when I saw a small, hyper kid toddle up the airplane aisle and land in the seat next to mine. I would bristle when a kid in a cafe was too loud, or too rambunctious. I suppose I felt that everyone, big or small, should adhere to at least a basic social contract when sharing public spaces. Then I had my daughter, and realised that little ones couldn’t give a damn about social contracts of any kind.

The kicker is that I still feel the way about kids and public spaces as I did before. My kid and I rarely go to cafes or restaurants past bedtime, for a start, as I assume that most people who are out at that time are hoping to relax and decompress. If my child is kicking off with a tantrum in a restaurant and I feel the weight of other people’s eyes on us, I’m not going to be the person who will defend my daughter’s God-given right to be there. People pay good money to eat out, and a soundtrack of either high-pitched squalling or Peppa Pig on an iPad was never part of the bargain. That said, I understand more the conundrum of a parent who finds themselves in a public space and facing into tantrum time. It’s no one’s fault, not really. What are these parents supposed to do? Stay indoors in their homes, forever, or at least until their kids become monosyllabic teenagers?

These are ongoing ‘conversations’, with both sides reaching a stalemate, but it does make you wonder. Why such a chasm between the parents and non-parents in the first place? Parenting is a profound, life-changing experience, but is the gulf seemingly so profound that one type of person can’t relate to or empathise with the other?

And you know what’s worse than child-free people judging parents? The other way around.

Last week, ‘reformed Christian’ Shane Morris broke the internet with a strongly worded take on Twitter: “Millennials who are very cavalier about not having children are in for a shock when they enter their 40s and realise life is only half over,” he posted. “What do you do at that point? Keep trying to be sexy and have fun? I expect to see a lot of sadness and confusion about what to do at that point.” You can only imagine some of the 14,000-odd responses to this one ‘hot take’. Most child-free people affirmed that yes, ‘trying’ to be sexy and having fun was still very much on the cards, and that people shouldn’t have kids simply so that adults can avoid boredom and sadness.

First things first. Later years, or even the years before them, can be cold and lonely, whether kids are in the frame or not. But it’s also worth asking, what is it to any parent if someone else decides not to have children? Why such a vocal, unyielding objection to how someone else wants to live their life? If you spend any amount of time trying to convince others that your life choices are better or more valid than others, I’m going to take a punt here and guess that you’re not especially happy in your life. Those who are relatively content, kids or otherwise, are getting on with the business of either (a) loving and looking after their kids or (b) living their life on their own terms, as they wish.

There’s only one worthy takeaway from last week’s glut of child-related news stories. Worry about your own choices. What others choose to do has relatively little to do with you. Unless, of course, Peppa Pig can be heard nearby, on an iPad. Then it’s pretty much personal.