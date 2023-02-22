| 7.2°C Dublin

The biggest surprise of 2023? That Vladimir Putin is still standing

Sean O'Grady

Despite the failure of his ‘special military operation’, the degradation of domestic living standards, and international isolation, the Russian leader hasn’t been overthrown

Russian president Vladimir Putin attends a concert dedicated to Russian soldiers involved in the country's war in Ukraine at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Sputnik/Maksim Blinov Expand
A carnival float depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin kissing the devil is seen during the 'Rosenmontag' carnival parade in Cologne, Germany this week. Photo: Reuters/Jana Rodenbusch Expand
Russian president Vladimir Putin arrives to give a state of the nation address in Moscow, Russia. Photo: Sergei Karpukhin/Sputnik via AP Expand

Well, he hasn’t changed the script much. For Vladimir Putin it is as if the past year of setbacks, debates and humiliations of his own forces had never happened. For him, absurdly, it was the West that started the war, and is “culpable”, not Russia.

It is apparently the Ukrainians who are the aggressive neo-Nazis, and not the brutal nationalists in the Kremlin who sent the tanks into Ukraine a year ago and, unable to prevail on the battlefield, have spent the last 12 months terrorising civilians. Even now, with so many casualties he has had to announce a new national agency to support with the bereaved, the biggest war in Europe since 1945 is still referred to by the euphemism “special military operation”.

