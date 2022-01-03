| 7.9°C Dublin

The Big Fellow’s presence will be felt by us all in 2022

John Daly

Michael Collins in London in October 1921. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images Expand

Michael Collins in London in October 1921. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

WHEN the story of 2022 is written in 12 months’ time, it’s likely one name will tower above all others. Michael Collins – who continues to elicit admiration and aversion a century after his death – will likely stride boldly through the headlines of the coming year. Not even Covid will match The Big Fellow’s grasp upon the nation’s collective imagination.

Ahead of the centenary of his death on August 22, the mystique surrounding Collins continues to find traction in anything associated with him. Last year, a pair of his walking sticks smashed their expected auction prices, one achieving a record €61,000. The canes formed part of Collins’s disguises as he traversed Dublin raising funds for the then-fledgling free state, beneath the noses of the British military.

