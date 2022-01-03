The Big Fellow’s presence will be felt by us all in 2022

WHEN the story of 2022 is written in 12 months’ time, it’s likely one name will tower above all others. Michael Collins – who continues to elicit admiration and aversion a century after his death – will likely stride boldly through the headlines of the coming year. Not even Covid will match The Big Fellow’s grasp upon the nation’s collective imagination.

Ahead of the centenary of his death on August 22, the mystique surrounding Collins continues to find traction in anything associated with him. Last year, a pair of his walking sticks smashed their expected auction prices, one achieving a record €61,000. The canes formed part of Collins’s disguises as he traversed Dublin raising funds for the then-fledgling free state, beneath the noses of the British military.

They join other prized items of Collins memorabilia, including a 1912 Rudge-Whitworth bicycle. He rode across the capital’s cobblestones on it, directing a guerrilla insurrection whose tactics would later be copied by Mao Tse-tung and Ho Chi Minh.

An inveterate note maker, his pocket diaries recently donated to the National Archives will similarly be devoured for his stratagems spanning the War of Independence, the Treaty negotiations and the Civil War.

Revolution to the Cork native was a corporate enterprise, and one at which he proved extraordinarily adept. At the unveiling of the Collins statue in Clonakilty over 20 years ago, my nephew perched on my shoulders to see Liam Neeson perform the official unveiling.

An hour later, with crowds dispersed, an old man with bent back and twin walking sticks approached us. “Do ye like the statue?” he asked. Very much, we nodded enthusiastically.

“He was a straight man, there was nothing hidden, he always dealt it true.” Then, as an afterthought, he added: “Was he maybe too good for us altogether?”

Over the coming months, acres of newsprint will be sacrificed in speculation and prognostication upon Michael Collins the man and the myth. And while his military achievements are enshrined as a remarkable chapter of Irish history, it may be his modernist vision of Ireland as a centre of economic excellence that future graduates will analyse.

His prophetic view of Ireland as a central player in European unity was a half-century ahead of its time.

“We have need today of the inspiration Michael Collins can bring into our lives,” Attorney General Declan Costello observed at Béal na Bláth in 1973.

In times of great national distress he urged the need “to remember the past and recall sacrifices others have made – to learn from the example of unselfish lives.”

In the end, though, much of the Big Fellow’s universal appeal is rooted in his transparent human frailty – underscored by his comradely connection to Saint Paul.

“I know him fairly well,” he wrote. “You see, he had the divine saving grace of not having always been good.”