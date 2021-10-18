The Big Deal’s slump in viewing figures can’t be blamed on the way we watch TV

There is an old saying: “When you’re explaining, you’re losing.”

Last weekend, ahead of the final of Virgin Media 1’s The Big Deal, presenter Vogue Williams tried to explain why the series suffered a disastrous slump in viewing figures after a reasonably positive start.

And disastrous really is the appropriate word. The first edition on Saturday, September 2, pulled in 177,900 live viewers – that is, those watching as it was broadcast. After that, the numbers began to shrink dramatically.

By the fourth show the on-the-night audience had halved to 94,000. Virgin Media responded by moving The Big Deal from Saturday to Sunday. Switching a show to a different night in the hope of shoring up a crumbling audience is something broadcasters only ever do as a desperate last resort.

It rarely works and it didn’t work this time. A meagre 89,100 tuned in for the penultimate show on October 3. It would be a surprise if the viewing figure for last Sunday’s final was any better.

But back to Vogue Williams. She tried to re-frame this dire performance as a reflection of how viewing patterns have changed, rather than the old-fashioned ratings flop it was.

“Nowadays people watch TV very differently,” she told independent.ie. “They don’t all watch it on the same night and they find different ways of catching up.

“Tons of people don’t have TV licences anymore, they don’t watch it on their TV sets at home, they watch it on their laptops.

“Viewership figures have to be counted differently to reflect that. You have to look at consolidated figures.”

Top marks for brass neck, but sorry: that one won’t wash. It’s true that people watch television differently these days. We have catch-up. We have streaming. We have on-demand.

But it’s also true that most people in this country, most of the time, watch most of their television the way they’ve always watched it. We might pause a programme briefly while we nip to the bathroom, make a cup of tea or grab a beer from the fridge, but it still amounts to the same thing. We’re still watching television live.

And watching live is what Virgin Media 1 wants us to do. Like RTÉ1 and RTÉ2, it’s a legacy channel, not a streamer. Both broadcasters offer streaming as an extra, yet their primary purpose remains getting eyes on the TV screen on the night.

That’s where the biggest audience is to be found. That’s where the biggest advertising revenue is to be found. As for “tons of people” not having TV licences anymore, according to the most recent statistics available, licence fee evasion is running at about 12.6pc.

None of us knows for sure what the licence-dodging 12.6pc are watching on their laptops and smartphones, but you can be pretty sure The Big Deal doesn’t rank high on their list of priorities .

Williams and anyone else involved with the show can put whatever spin they like on it, but the fact remains that shifting viewing habits had little or nothing to do with the show’s failure to click with a large audience.

The Big Deal flopped because it’s awful, a bog-standard talent show with a feeble, low-stakes game show twist that adds nothing.

The contestants – the usual parade of singers, dancers, comedians, magicians and novelty acts – can take a chance on the judging panel voting them through, or accept €1,000 to walk away. Any possibility for suspense is nullified by the fact that the waffling judges – Boy George, Lyra, Aston Merrygold, Jedward and the currently unavoidable Deirdre O’Kane – pretty much telegraph their voting intentions anyway.

The Big Deal was a costly failure – €3 million, reportedly – for both Virgin Media, which invested a large chunk of its annual production budget, and Fox TV, which considered it a trial run for a US version.



