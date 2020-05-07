| 10.9°C Dublin

The big chill: how insurance changes could hurt holidays

Pól Ó Conghaile

Part of the procedure: Temperature checks at airports will be another hassle in the future. Photo: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Worried about your holiday? Well, now you've got another headache. In addition to all of the cancellations, the refunds and voucher confusion and the uncertainty about whether holidays will even go ahead this year, you can add travel insurance to the mix.

Growing numbers of insurers are ceasing to cover coronavirus-related cancellations on new and renewing travel policies. This essentially means new policies won't cover trips booked now against cancellation due to Covid-19 outbreaks or related restrictions in the future.

This is only the beginning. With claims cascading in, travel insurance prices are likely to rise, Covid-19 cover is likely to become a general exception across the board and, in the future, won't even be available as an expensive or premium add-on.