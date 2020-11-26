Thatcher a sympathetic character? Now that really is fiction

If watching the fourth series of The Crown has taught me anything, it has confirmed just how much power fiction can wield; not just to twist the truth but to leave a lasting impression that is hard to shake off. Power, in other words, that can potentially change your view.

During Margaret Thatcher’s first two years as British prime minister, I was living in Liverpool where I was doing a post-graduate degree in modern American history.

Never a fan of the Conservative party (my father was a Labour man and an admirer of Tony Benn), I had little time, therefore, for the grocer’s daughter.

Nothing that she did during those first few years of her premiership did anything to change my mind.

Indeed, her utter contempt for the problems that Liverpool faced during those years only cemented my antipathy.

I was still in Liverpool when the Toxteth riots broke out in the summer of 1981. I had walked through inner-city Toxteth most days that year en route to my office in the university and had never felt any sense of threat from the multi-racial Toxteth community.

Under the Thatcher government, however, unemployment figures had been soaring in the city and the sense of dispossession was there for all to see. That the Merseyside police force discriminated against the city’s black inhabitants was also a factor; as were the “sus laws”, where (predominantly) young black men were routinely stopped and searched simply on suspicion of being up to no-good.

That Margaret Thatcher called the rioters “criminals” only added fuel to an already blazing Liverpudlian fire. That she watched footage of the riots on television and her response was “oh, the poor shopkeepers” brought simmering fury to boiling point. My own included.

And so I left Liverpool in late July 1981, firm in my student-held belief that Margaret Thatcher was something of an anti-Christ. She wasn’t, of course. She was a smart woman at the top of her game in what was essentially a boys’ club.

But her policies, her lack of empathy, her sense of self-worth, and the fact that she did little to promote women during her 11 years in power always angered me.

Consequently, Elvis Costello’s powerful anti-Thatcher song, Tramp the Dirt Down, enjoyed more than its fair share of play in my house over the years.

And when I sat in the cinema in 2011 watching Meryl Streep as a rather sad Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, not a tear did I shed.

Then I watched The Crown last weekend.

And what surprised me most was how I felt myself warming to Margaret Thatcher; there she was as a loving wife (fact), as a mother who unconditionally loved her dolt of a son (fact), as a woman from an ordinary background negotiating her way in a world of royal privilege (fact).

And then came the Balmoral episode with the Thatchers portrayed as being slighted and belittled by the assembled royals.

With its fine acting and crisp script it was all too easy at this point to feel enormous sympathy for the Iron Lady. Which I did.

And then I caught myself on. For this little vignette was pure, manipulative fiction. But they nearly had me. That’s the problem when fiction masquerades as fact.

Thirty years ago this weekend Margaret Thatcher made her farewell speech on the steps of 10 Downing Street. After 138 months in power, she was finally gone.

And that, happily, is one hard and fast fact that can never, ever be changed.