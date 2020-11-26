| 2°C Dublin

Thatcher a sympathetic character? Now that really is fiction

Roslyn Dee

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'. Expand

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in 'The Crown'.

If watching the fourth series of The Crown has taught me anything, it has confirmed just how much power fiction can wield; not just to twist the truth but to leave a lasting impression that is hard to shake off. Power, in other words, that can potentially change your view.

During Margaret Thatcher’s first two years as British prime minister, I was living in Liverpool where I was doing a post-graduate degree in modern American history.

Never a fan of the Conservative party (my father was a Labour man and an admirer of Tony Benn), I had little time, therefore, for the grocer’s daughter.

