That ‘temporary solution’ – partition – is 100 years old today and remains a fragile arrangement

Going back to my own childhood I had a very beloved friend whose father lived for his ‘ham radio’ engagements. Every weekend he spoke on the wireless with people from Cuba, Morocco, Portugal, or god knows where.

And whatever urchin showed up in his house was quickly press-ganged into moving his higher and higher radio aerials into the garden spot he deemed optimum for radio reception. He fobbed off the reasonable fears of his wife, my best pal’s mother, about the increasing aerials’ height and the likely potential for calamity, with reassurances that his newest monster aerial was “a temporary job.”

My friend’s family are long gone from that house. But, last time I saw it, one of those last “temporary jobs” was still there.

Our lives, and the history of humanity, are littered with “temporary jobs” that have endured and spanned generations. Thus, today is the centenary of the opening of the Northern Ireland parliament in Belfast by Britain’s King George V.

Historians have long haggled over the foundation date of Northern Ireland. But for this writer this centenary date is where ‘North of Ireland’ begins.

This six-county creation in many ways satisfied very few of the protagonists. It defied history and geography and was often sold as “a temporary job” for southern nationalists.

Its existence springs from a pretty tortuous history of Ulster unionists’ trenchant opposition to “home rule” for the island of Ireland – which they deemed ‘Rome rule’. Article 12 of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, which established this political entity, but tragically led on to civil war in the 26 counties, allowed for the creation of a Boundary Commission.

Its terms of reference were very narrowly interpreted. There were, for example, no plebiscites, in what the great writer Benedict Kiely dubbed “counties of contention”. When the commission finally reported in 1925, Dublin, Belfast and London dispensed with its minimal recommendations.

But it is a simple fact that the “six-county option” was contrived and based upon a chunk of territory where the unionists could sustain a majority.

Northern unionists had not set out to have a Belfast parliament. But, when they got it, they fastened on to it as a further barrier to home rule from Dublin. Their parliament moved first from Belfast city hall to the Presbyterian Assembly’s College and finally to what was a Belfast

suburb in Stormont.

The then-prince of Wales came to formally open the Greek classical-style parliament building in 1932. Its almost mile-long approach driveway has a commanding statue of that Dublin barrister, Edward Carson, reared close to what is now the Conradh na Gaeilge Irish language bookshop in Harcourt Street.

But simple history tells us that the Ulster unionist used their six-county hegemony neither wisely nor well. Sporadic outbursts of inter-community tension explode in the late 1960s and it took 30 years to fashion a fragile peace.

For decades unionist leaders failed to pick up the signs of fundamental political and social upheaval in the post-World War II UK. These changes opened up free healthcare and universal education, which promoted the great civil rights activists like John Hume and Seamus Mallon to mobilise along universal movements’ lines. Various opportunities to build cross-community consensus were rejected by mainstream unionists, notably with the first power-sharing efforts in 1975 based on the Sunningdale Agreement.

Northern nationalists always struggled to recognise Stormont or engage with it. It took up until 1965 for the them to cease boycotts and move into opposition.

Perhaps the greatest indicator of Stormont’s failures is that it was out of action for many long periods. The London government prorogued it in March 1972.

Thereafter there were various efforts to put a power-sharing assembly and administration together with diplomatic efforts involving London, Dublin, Washington, Brussels, and other entities. There is a long history of efforts by Dublin politicians and diplomats of fighting uphill battles which slowly delivered incremental results.

After its first clear 50 years on the go, Stormont has often been idle. By the end of this week it may be yet again in that state of atrophy as the Democratic Unionist Party is tearing itself asunder.

For the first time in a century fundamental change in the North’s political culture is on the cards. Next summer we will get the results of a census conducted in the North this past March. It will likely tell us that people of nationalist origin outnumber those of unionist community origins. But it will also tell us that neither group is set on these identities.

However, more immediately the DUP is trying to piece itself back together and 11 months of turmoil loom.