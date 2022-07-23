Thanks to a painful hip, I needed a mobility scooter to get around New York. The experience was eye-opening

I have a bad hip. I won’t bore you with the details, and I’m hopeful that it will get better, but right now and for several months, it’s been very difficult to walk. I don’t mean to go for a walk — that’s an impossibility at the minute. I mean difficult to walk at all. Getting around the supermarket, up the road, and even across the kitchen have all become a challenge.

For someone like me, who started the 100 Days of Walking movement, it’s a bit of a nightmare. I love to walk; I really miss it. I’m also one of those people who need to exercise — I get angsty without it.

However, I’ve also been in denial about my hip being an issue. Despite struggling to walk even very short distances, I’ve acted like the problem didn’t exist. So, it wasn’t until I was a few days out from a trip to New York — long ago planned and paid for — that I finally faced the fact that I wasn’t actually going to be able to amble around the city. And if there’s ever been a city that deserves to be walked, it’s New York. This left me with a dilemma worthy of Carrie Bradshaw: should I go to New York and not walk? Or should I go and get a mobility scooter?

Reader, I chose the latter — and it was an enlightening experience.

The first day I got the scooter, I hated it. Even the sight of it, with all it represented about loss of independence and ageing, felt vaguely threatening and I was filled with a fear about the future. I tried to laugh that off as I sat on the scooter to learn how it worked. The speed-control dial ranges from tortoise to hare — cute, but a little patronising. My heart sank rather than soared as I hit the mean streets at about the pace of someone taking a leisurely stroll.

Then came the whole new experience of navigating the world on wheels. As wheelchair users know all too well, there are so many obstacles; not just the carelessly left bins or sandwich boards, but also cracked, lumpy pavements and builders’ scaffolding that leaves too narrow a path for you to pass.

There’s also the constant kerb roulette: will the kerb be low enough to roll up it easily? Or will it be too high, leaving you stuck on the road in the face of oncoming traffic, which can’t see you very clearly as you’re much lower to the ground than the average pedestrian?

And stairs and steps — oh my god, they’re everywhere! I’d never realised how many shops and cafes and public spaces have a few steps in them; not enough to warrant a lift or ramps, but enough to mean half a venue is off-limits to someone with mobility issues.

What I was least prepared for was the change in how people treated me — it was eye-opening. Most people acted with kindness and consideration, but often tinged with pity. Occasionally, it was as though I was invisible. People looked and spoke over my head in a way would never happen if I was standing up. One man remarked as I passed that it was a shame to see “such a beautiful woman in a chair”. I don’t know whether he thought it was a compliment, or that I was unable to hear or understand him, but his writing me off as a person was very unwelcome.

I know that I am very lucky. I was only visiting having to use a scooter; I’m not living with it. But it gave me a whole new insight into how ableist the world is, not only in terms of physical structures but also in terms of people’s attitudes. I found the othering both frightening and depressing. We can and should do better.

A second opinion

Call me a dinosaur, but I’m more than a little perturbed by the news of nanobot technology that’s being developed, which uses a microswarm of robots to clean teeth.

Apparently their benefit is two-fold. Not only can they form a shape that moulds to your teeth, cleaning them in a way that normal brushing can’t, they can also release anti-microbials to kill tooth-decay-causing bacteria as they clean. It’s revolutionary, say researchers — the first real breakthrough in teeth cleaning in, basically, forever. What a win for science!

With respect to those who may, for a variety of reasons, find cleaning their teeth difficult — I’m aware of what I’ve just written above about being ableist — I find the notion of allowing a bunch of robots into my mouth very unappealing. What would it even feel like, a host of tiny robots roaming around in there? What if they went rogue and headed down my throat or up my nose?

My irrational fear of the dentist is only outstripped by my irrational fear of insects, so this is a hard no from me. They lost me at ‘microswarm’.

Shudder.

