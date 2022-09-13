| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

TDs give Micheál Martin something to think about as his ability to lead Fianna Fáil becomes questionable

Philip Ryan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Robert Troy (right) at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party think-in, in Mullingar Park Hotel, Co Westmeath. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand

Close

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Robert Troy (right) at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party think-in, in Mullingar Park Hotel, Co Westmeath. Photo: Damien Eagers

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Robert Troy (right) at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party think-in, in Mullingar Park Hotel, Co Westmeath. Photo: Damien Eagers

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Robert Troy (right) at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party think-in, in Mullingar Park Hotel, Co Westmeath. Photo: Damien Eagers

Taoiseach Micheál Martin arrived at the Fianna Fáil think-in at the Mullingar Park Hotel in Westmeath with landlord TD Robert Troy in his State car.

The party leader and his recently resigned junior minister were greeted at the front of the hotel by Minister of State for Older People Mary Butler.

Most Watched

Privacy