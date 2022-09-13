TDs give Micheál Martin something to think about as his ability to lead Fianna Fáil becomes questionable

Taoiseach Micheál Martin arrived at the Fianna Fáil think-in at the Mullingar Park Hotel in Westmeath with landlord TD Robert Troy in his State car.

The party leader and his recently resigned junior minister were greeted at the front of the hotel by Minister of State for Older People Mary Butler.

The cameras flashed as the Fianna Fáil leader and embattled Westmeath TD entered the building. It was an obvious show of solidarity by the Taoiseach.

Despite the headache Troy caused the party during the Dáil summer break, Martin wanted the public to know he was sticking by his man.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar spent weeks lavishing praise on Troy while questions piled up over his failure to declare property and business interests in the official Dáil register.

Not everyone in the party was happy with the Martin’s show of solidarity with Fianna Fáil’s most famous landlord

They continued to do so after Troy resigned and published a statement insisting he would not apologise for being a landlord, which left most people believing he missed the entire point of why he was at the centre of a political storm.

At the press conference before the Fianna Fáil think-in, Martin again insisted that Troy stand by his side as he waxed lyrical about the issues of the day.

The local TD stood awkwardly beside his leader and said he would absolutely run again in the next election.

One party TD texted: “That stunt with Troy was a f**king disgrace.”

The main issue for some Fianna Fáilers is that the Troy debacle tarred them all with the same brush and harked back to an old image of the party seeking to circumvent the rules for their own benefit.

Troy described his failures to declare his properties as an “unintentional error” but a politician failing to outline his quite substantial rental portfolio in the middle of one of the worst and longest housing crises to hit this country is not a good look. Yet, the Taoiseach stood by his man.

Another former Fianna Fáil minister also came up at the press conference – short-lived Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen who was sacked for refusing to address the Dáil for a second time on his drink driving case, specifically about whether he tried to evade gardaí.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reported that a Garda Ombudsman inquiry found Cowen didn’t evade gardaí on the night in question.

Martin, as he has done in the past, dismissed suggestions he didn’t allow Cowen due process before sacking him and said he looked forward to reading the ombudsman report.

Cowen was not standing among the Fianna Fáil parliamentarians who stood around the Taoiseach at the think-in media event taking place in the neighbouring constituency to his home of Offaly. Dara Calleary, who replaced Troy after his resignation, was also not in the huddle.

Martin is regularly applauded for his governance of the country but his political judgment and ability to lead his party is increasingly questionable.

He will insist the public don’t want to talk about internal party issues when they are worried about their bills.

But the TDs who elected him as Taoiseach and gave him their loyalty might have questions over how he runs a party that’s responsible for paying their bills.