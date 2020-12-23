Taylor Swift released two albums in 2020, while I sat on the couch stress-eating Celebrations

Well the year just flew didn’t it? One minute we were staring at a Valentine’s Day card for our spouses and desperately trying to think of something meaningful to write, the next minute it’s Christmas. The whole 12 months sped past in the blink of an eye, just a giddy blur of good times, days out, family, friends, special moments.

No, hang on, that was actually just me flicking through the Next catalogue; in mature recollection and reflection I now realise that actually this year was a waking death and it dripped by in horrific slow-motion. From the moment they shut the pubs ahead of Paddy’s Day — which felt like the angel Gabriel blasting his trumpets to herald the endtimes — to today, it has been a nightmare.

However, facing into 2021 with a charcuterie board of vaccines on its way, it feels like the endtime is passing and we are getting another chance at life. The downside being that 2021 will be a year in which there will be untold pressure on us to fulfill our New Year’s resolutions.

The ’Rona gave everyone an opt-out clause in mid-February, around the time most of us give up anyway, but 2021 is going to be different — we will be expected to transform ourselves, as individuals, as a society. Taylor Swift released two albums in 2020 while I sat on the couch stress-eating. This coming year has to mean something, I muse as I shove my face into a tub of Celebrations. So, what have we learned, as a species? That Happy Birthday is the perfect song to sing to your hands as you advance age them with endless antibac washes and hand-san. Read More Read More I’m sure there were other lessons, but as I look at my poor leathery claws clacking away on the keys, this is my main take-home. I can botox my face until it’s a lovely smooth sphere, but hands cannot lie. This year has been cruel, to them, to me, to us, so we will celebrate its passing with extra gusto. The turkey is ordered, and the attic is creaking with goods sourced local and otherwise. It turns out that the mantra of ‘shop local’ loses its lustre when you have to queue for 25 minutes to get into a busy store in the middle of a pandemic. We split it where we could, shopping local and then quietly buying from a certain ubiquitous international website when we couldn’t get things. It all reminded me of the title of the Dead Kennedys album — Give Me Convenience Or Give Me Death. Shop local, unless there’s a queue, or a slight price difference, or a delay in delivery, or any kind of complication that makes this in any way harder than flinging money into Jeff Bezo’s face. But we did try, I just wasn’t able to locate the quality gifts I bought my kids anywhere. My wife, being the half that is better, bought them wooden puzzles, books, paints from the local arts and crafts store. I went online and bought them a range of Where’s Wally-style picture books where you have to locate a smiling poo among the crowds. Look, I know my audience. Where there might have been some doubt about whether the gifts would be a hit, I engaged in an Inception-style psy-ops, implanting the idea in their heads that actually, they wanted a book filled with pictures of poo. In two days we shall see if it worked, and if it isn’t a hit, the ‘Where’s The Poo?’ series of books will serve as a fitting memento of a year in which we became obsessed with infection control and the dangers of crowds. The kids deserve a good Christmas. This year had all the dressings of every other year — stressed parents locked in an endless disagreement about money — but with diminished horizons. The loneliness hit us all; my wife has been isolated from her family, the kids from their friends. Ireland has earned a decent Christmas, albeit one without pubs, hugs, mistletoe, office parties, bumping into people you went to school with. So in many ways, a much better Christmas than previous ones.