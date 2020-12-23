| 4.4°C Dublin

Taylor Swift released two albums in 2020, while I sat on the couch stress-eating Celebrations

Bill Linnane

Well the year just flew didn’t it? One minute we were staring at a Valentine’s Day card for our spouses and desperately trying to think of something meaningful to write, the next minute it’s Christmas. The whole 12 months sped past in the blink of an eye, just a giddy blur of good times, days out, family, friends, special moments.

No, hang on, that was actually just me flicking through the Next catalogue; in mature recollection and reflection I now realise that actually this year was a waking death and it dripped by in horrific slow-motion. From the moment they shut the pubs ahead of Paddy’s Day — which felt like the angel Gabriel blasting his trumpets to herald the endtimes — to today, it has been a nightmare.

However, facing into 2021 with a charcuterie board of vaccines on its way, it feels like the endtime is passing and we are getting another chance at life. The downside being that 2021 will be a year in which there will be untold pressure on us to fulfill our New Year’s resolutions.

