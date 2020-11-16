Task force planning eventual roll-out of a Covid vaccine faces long list of headaches

A body that didn’t exist a year ago has become a household name. But the chances are that Nphet, which everybody knows about, will be surpassed next year by a beast of a slightly different stripe — the HLTF.

You’ve never seen that acronym before and none can blame you, but it represents the High Level Task Force, which was created in recent days to address the issues raised by the welcome prospect of a vaccine.

The announced breakthrough of 90pc protection in trial data from the Pfizer-BioNTech experimental vaccine has delighted all, but it throws up new questions.

Those questions have been referred by Government to the high-level task force, which has already held its first meeting.

Its job will be to manage the roll-out of the new vaccine around the country, ensuring facilities are available for its distribution and storage at a very low temperature at pharmacies and health centres around the country, as well as examining whether the current flu jab model is suitable for use in terms of administration.

Read More

But the question of most interest to the public is who will be offered it and when. Followed by whether it will cost them anything to acquire this body armour against infection.

No decisions have been taken on any of these matters, nor have they been remotely considered in the necessary depth.

But the early signs are that the Government will inclined to make the jab freely available to all citizens, if only to encourage uptake and thereby an earlier full reopening of the economy.

Three points here – it’s in for a penny, in for a pound with Covid, with the Government freely spending billions extra this year and next as a result of the viral threat. A possible total vaccination cost of €150m a year is chickenfeed in comparison with the existing burden.

Moreover, an inoculation programme that is cost-free to the customer will mitigate an unedifying and possibly highly divisive phenomenon of queue-jumping by those with the power to pay.

Some private jab business will undoubtedly occur, but it wouldn’t be at the expense of others if the State programme were free at the point of uptake.

Finally, a zero-price structure at patient level would cut down on paperwork and bureaucracy, while accelerating throughput.

Ah, but throughput of whom? The HLTF will spend a lot of time in identifying which of our citizens need the vaccine most, and therefore earliest.

A national system with the goal of universal vaccination, bolstered by the social solidarity of its being provided gratis to every citizen, must obviously be taken in stages.

Hospital and healthcare workers, according to the statistics, are literally on the front line and most likely to become casualties of what they are seeking to cure. It seems obvious that they be given jabs first, followed by the medically most vulnerable – who are actually likely to be those with chronic lung conditions, like COPD and emphysema, along with those suffering from diminished (or hyperactive) auto-immune systems or responses.

Obviously the elderly in congregated settings like nursing homes are also of the highest priority, followed by the elderly living at home or alone.

After that, the coronavirus has itself shown the way – quite simply, it slays according to age. Therefore vaccination begins at the oldest and moves progressively through age cohorts to the young.

But expect special pleading to enter the fray, again with possible consequences in terms of social cohesion. Should an obese person or a heavy smoker take precedence over others in their age group and ascend towards earlier uptake?

What about the tricky issue of genetics, race and the apparent predisposition of some ethnic backgrounds to a very severe reaction to Covid infections? Suddenly another acronym comes into play — BAME, standing for black and minority ethnic populations. At greater risk, they should have a higher degree of priority, but this carries the obvious danger of backlash from a few – as already seen with manifestations of right-wing agitation, sometimes violent, on the Covid topics of mask-wearing, assembly and ‘freedom’ in general.

The far right has also been exploiting anti-vaccine sentiment that has been flourishing on social media for several years now. A major public advertising and information campaign will be needed for the vaccine roll-out, but there will also have to be countermeasures against disinformation and militant ignorance.

The idea of Darwinism at work might be a tempting one for liberals when they survey anti-vaxxers, while also entertaining the thought of an earlier jab for themselves, but it’s a dangerous delusion. Maximum coverage of the population is the only way for Ireland to contain Covid and to ensure the return of all our old freedoms into the future.

The HLTF will have headaches galore in the time ahead.