Task force planning eventual roll-out of a Covid vaccine faces long list of headaches

Senan Molony

A body that didn’t exist a year ago has become a household name. But the chances are that Nphet, which everybody knows about, will be surpassed next year by a beast of a slightly different stripe — the HLTF.

You’ve never seen that acronym before and none can blame you, but it represents the High Level Task Force, which was created in recent days to address the issues raised by the welcome prospect of a vaccine.

The announced breakthrough of 90pc protection in trial data from the Pfizer-BioNTech experimental vaccine has delighted all, but it throws up new questions.

