HOW can Micheál Martin expect to garner the respect of voters when he allows his Cabinet colleagues to trample all over him?

The answer is he can’t. There is always a whipping boy or girl in Coalition governments and Fianna Fáil have almost wholeheartedly embraced the position since they got into power last year.

Fine Gael are now a decade in government and have become accustomed to the trappings of power. The party are regularly branded as arrogant and much of their actions do very little to shake off that particular characteristic.

The most recent outburst of arrogance concerns the appointment of friend-of-Fine Gael Katherine Zappone to a newly-created, taxpayer-funded job.

The position of Special Envoy for Freedom of Expression and Opinion did not exist until Tuesday, when Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney rocked up to Cabinet and told his colleagues he had just appointed Zappone to the role.

No-one seems to know what the job entails, but it does come with a pay packet of around €14,000, which the the former Children’s Minister, 67, can pocket along with her ministerial pension. Nice work if you can get it.

Coveney didn’t bother clearing the proposal with the Taoiseach beforehand, and neither did Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Sure why would they need to check if they could make up a new job and then appoint an old friend to the position?

Let’s not pretend this is anything other than ‘jobs for the boys’ or, in this case, ‘gigs for the girls’.

Zappone was appointed to the Seanad by Enda Kenny and a few years later given a ministry by the same Taoiseach. She was elected an Independent TD but apart from that, her political success is largely linked to her relationship with Fine Gael.

Micheál Martin was taken aback by the lack of consultation on the appointment and let the Fine Gael leader and deputy leader know as much at Cabinet.

Nonetheless, he nodded along and accepted the appointment, which was crowbarred into a busy schedule at the last Cabinet meeting before the summer break.

The Tánaiste later made the extraordinary admission Zappone had suggested to Coveney that she be given another State job. He appears to have said something to the effect of “terrific idea Katherine, let me do the paperwork”.

Coveney and Varadkar have form when it comes to bypassing the Taoiseach in matters relating to State funds. On his last day as Taoiseach, Varadkar made a call to ensure Coveney could keep his State car and Garda driver when he was forced to suffer the ignominy of stepping down as Tánaiste.

Varadkar habitually undermines the Taoiseach by announcing various policy decisions before Micheál Martin has the chance to do so. Coveney, for his part, is a politician who colleagues describe as tone-deaf to the public mood but with a great welcome for himself.

The Taoiseach admitted he was not impressed with how Coveney slipped the appointment into the Cabinet agenda but sought to draw a line under the issue. However, his backbenchers are far from impressed by the deference he shows to Fine Gael.

And, interestingly, there is significant anger among Fine Gael backbenchers over Coveney’s decision to handpick Zappone for the new role too.