Taoiseach will steer EU debate to fuel and food security – but the military action stick is still there to beat us

The pomp and colour of an EU summit in the Palace of Versailles will not have disguised the grim and determined talking to be done behind closed doors.

Emmanuel Macron, joined for a time by his wife Brigitte, presided over a welcome for the leaders of Europe,

with clear overtones of the 1919 Versailles peace talks that redrew the map of Europe.

Ranks of cuirassiers drew ceremonial sabres to salute each arriving leader of the 27, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made it clear that they had come together to “rethink” defence and military spending.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already committed to spending 2pc of GDP on defence in the years to come, and France, as a nuclear power, has always prized military might.

The belief that Vladimir Putin is intent on redrawing the map of Europe is now mainstream. Leaders of the Baltic states – Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia – practically said “told you so”.

The Taoiseach praised Emmanuel Macron for keeping lines open for diplomacy with Moscow.

Mr Martin knows the threat of isolation, as the sole militarily neutral country among the leaders gathered. He talked up Ireland’s harnessing of the Peace facility (an off-budget funding mechanism for EU actions with military and defence implications) but he is walking a tightrope on how this country participates meaningfully in common defence.

That may explain his relatively surprising comment that it was “always possible” that Irish Defence Forces men and women could be sent to another European country in a humanitarian or peacekeeping role. In its own small way, it was an extraordinary idea, unthinkable a year ago, yet somehow now a live prospect.

The summit will have strong-armed members into serious action on defence, energy and food security by the time the official communiqué is issued today.

The Taoiseach is unlikely to commit Ireland to any binding level of military spending, since we are not members of any defensive pact. But ministers accept that Ireland’s outlay on our army, navy and air corps will have to be ramped up.

Expect comment to be focused on the other areas, such as a common determination to end reliance on Russian fuels, while investing in renewables and green jobs to replace fossil fuels from anywhere.

Mr Martin will also welcome a newfound drive for food security and hail steps to welcome Ukraine into the European family.

The military stick, however, remains ironically one with which Ireland can be beaten. It will also draw private comment next week on the Taoiseach’s trip to the US, amid a widespread Washington feeling that Ireland can, and should, do more.