Taoiseach was left with no choice given alarming jump in new cases

Philip Ryan

Micheál Martin. Photo: Julien Behal

The reality is Taoiseach Micheál Martin had no choice but to rip up his plans for a meaningful Christmas and reimpose a raft of new Covid-19 restrictions. Martin wanted to reward people for the resilience during an impossible year. The six-week lockdown from October did lead to a major reduction in new cases, and Nphet, for the most part, did clear the way for a reopening of society in December. Albeit they were not too keen on restaurants and pubs reopening.

But the massive acceleration in new cases cannot be singularly blamed on people going for a drink or a haircut. Yet the new cases are increasing at rates we have not seen since March. Only last week, the daily new infection figure e was about 250 and seven days later they have jumped to 970 with even more worrying numbers on the horizon.

