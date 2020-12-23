Taoiseach was left with no choice given alarming jump in new cases

The reality is Taoiseach Micheál Martin had no choice but to rip up his plans for a meaningful Christmas and reimpose a raft of new Covid-19 restrictions. Martin wanted to reward people for the resilience during an impossible year. The six-week lockdown from October did lead to a major reduction in new cases, and Nphet, for the most part, did clear the way for a reopening of society in December. Albeit they were not too keen on restaurants and pubs reopening.

But the massive acceleration in new cases cannot be singularly blamed on people going for a drink or a haircut. Yet the new cases are increasing at rates we have not seen since March. Only last week, the daily new infection figure e was about 250 and seven days later they have jumped to 970 with even more worrying numbers on the horizon.

Modelling given to ministers suggested there could be around 2,000 new cases a day by the New Year. This type of caseload would put huge pressure on the health service at a traditionally busy period for hospitals. The R number, which shows how fast the virus spreads from those who become infected to others, is moving close to 1.8 which would lead to worrying levels of community infection.

Another concerning factor with the third wave of the virus is the number of older and more vulnerable people who are testing positive. The second wave, after the summer, mainly focused on younger people – meaning there were fewer deaths, but the Government is bracing itself for a higher level of fatalities among older people in the coming weeks.

Such is the predicted rate of infection, ministers have conceded they may not be able to suppress the virus but will rather aim to reduce the rate of new cases to ensure the health service does not collapse.

With all this in mind, what choice did Martin and his ministers have? They have allowed retail and gyms to remain open but after that the country is back in practical lockdown from January 1. Household visits will be banned but the damage of the Christmas period will be felt in the first few weeks of the New Year.

A lot of faith is being put in the vaccination programme which officially begins a week today but a third wave is likely to put a strain on the delivery of the vaccine if those tasked with administering the jab test positive.

There is also very little known about the English strain of the virus. We are told it is more infectious and is more than likely responsible for the 110pc increase in new cases. When the strain first emerged, it was said there was no reason to believe the vaccine would not work against it. But, yesterday, Pfizer said they could develop a new vaccine within six weeks if it doesn’t work.

The reality is it is too early to know what we are up against.

If the vaccine is effective against the new strain then our path to normality is well lit and good management of the vaccination programme will mean society reopens in the second half of the year.

Starting from scratch on a vaccine is unimaginable and God forbid this is the case.

Until then, we will just have to grin and bear it as we once again become isolated from our nearest and dearest.