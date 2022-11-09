Taoiseach Micheál Martin expresses his horror at COP27 as radiation clouds, devastating drought and floods are all hard to swallow

Breakfast at Sharm El Sheikh yesterday was an unsettling affair.

Sitting at the meticulously laid table with its neat rows of fruit bowls and identically angled spoons were leaders of countries in climate disarray.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin sat among them, and he found the experience affecting. “We heard some really horrific presentations from the Sri Lankan president, from the prime minister of Pakistan, of extraordinary devastation, millions and millions of people with no homes, entire regions devastated,” he said of the early-morning gathering.

“When you’re close up and the prime minister of Pakistan lays out the utter devastation to the people there and the president of Sri Lanka, and the leaders of the Maldives and Palau...” he paused.

“They are living it now and living it at a level and scale that maybe we don’t often appreciate until we get up close and talk to them.”

Later when the Taoiseach took his turn to deliver an address to the gathering of world leaders that kicks off the COP27 climate summit, he spoke of the catastrophic effects the changing climate was having on many parts of the world.

Its impact was evident close to home too, he said.

“Temperatures in Ireland have been so mild this autumn that trees are producing new growth before they have even shed their leaves.”

If there was ever an illustration of how uneven the impacts of climate change are, it’s in the juxtaposition of 33 million people homeless in Pakistan and tree growth gone awry in Ireland.

The comfort that comes with our lucky location on this planet was reinforced during the leaders’ addresses that followed.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, president of Somalia, spoke of the starvation in his drought-stricken country.

Mia Mottley, the prime minister of Barbados, told of her island nation’s fear of a “wipe-out event”. She said countries should not have to choose between funding education and health, and financing the reconstruction of storm-ravaged societies.

Ireland is showing solidarity with vulnerable island nations at COP27, in particular “SIDS” (small island developing states).

Our climate envoy, Dr Sinéad Walsh, spoke at an event to mark collaboration between SIDS and richer nations on a programme aimed at supporting the biodiversity of the oceans but also the resilience of coastal communities threatened by rising sea levels.

Some of Ireland’s contribution is by way of funding to Irish universities to carry out research on practical solutions to help.

Mona Ainu’u, environment minister of the island nation of Niue, told of how respect for the ocean had been handed down from her ancestors who relied on it for their food and way of life.

But that respect was turning to fear because of the havoc it could now cause in the turmoil whipped up by climate change.

Back with the world leaders, the speeches and day ended with a video address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

He took aim at those who don’t take climate change seriously and at politicians who spoke of climate action in public but laughed at genuine activists behind closed doors.

Mr Zelensky talked about the environmental destruction caused by Russia’s war on his country.

“The Russian war destroyed five million acres of forest in Ukraine in less than six months,” he said.

“We have to check every day the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, for radiation leaks.”

Russian tampering with the running of the plant and shelling and gunfire in the area has put nuclear experts on high alert.

“There is a direct risk of a radiation disaster,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Who will care about the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere if part of Europe, or the Middle East or Northern Africa are covered by a radiation cloud?”

If breakfast was unsettling, it was nothing to the cold knot in the stomach the day ended with.