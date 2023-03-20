Taoiseach Leo Varadkar should steer clear of the firebrand act as he manages growing fallout from lifting of eviction ban

The cringe of speaking about the thrill of being in Downing Street because it was the location for Love Actually was bad enough. The stairway of No 10 contains photographs of all previous British prime ministers, but Leo Varadkar famously referenced a fictitious historical moment acted out by Hugh Grant.

However, cracking jokes in Washington about Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky really takes the biscuit. In case you missed it, the Taoiseach was speaking at an event for a DC internship programme, for which he is the star alumni.

His stint on Capitol Hill in 2000 was at a time “when some parents would have had cause for concern about what would happen to interns in Washington”, he jibed.

The bad old days of Lewinsky being the butt of jokes are long gone. She is now viewed as a feminist icon who has reclaimed her identity and battled back against her treatment as a vulnerable young woman.

Varadkar apologised for the offence caused by his “ill-judged, off-the-cuff remark”. Besides, Bill and Hillary Clinton are coming to Ireland next month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The relationship between Lewinsky and Clinton also came to light in 1998 and would dominate the American agenda that year. Being associated with an international peace deal provided respite from that scandal for Clinton. Varadkar won’t be pointing to that anniversary or making any cheap digs at the Clintons’ expense – or Lewinsky’s, for that matter – when they show up at those events.

The Taoiseach is the poster boy for the internships, which he participated in as a 21-year-old in his third year studying medicine at Trinity College Dublin. He was part of the first class of students to participate. Varadkar says his time on the Washington Ireland Programme in the office of Congressman Jack Quinn “helped make me the politician and leader I am today”.

Read More

Quinn was a moderate-conservative Republican congressman, representing Buffalo, New York, for 12 years. So it fits with Varadkar’s centre-right political outlook. Our future Taoiseach was clearly taken by the American political system, which possibly helped shape his direct view on how to bluntly express your position.

Varadkar’s outspoken approach allowed him to make a name for himself in Fine Gael while in opposition and then as a minister, most notably on the treatment of garda whistleblowers. Fine Gael backbenchers put their faith in his straight-talking persona as their new leader and it hasn’t exactly worked out.

He led Fine Gael to its worst electoral result in three-quarters of a century and the party’s poll results since have bobbled around, with the exception of a patriotic pandemic surge.

When Varadkar was returning as Taoiseach late last year, there were concerns around whether his style would be compatible with maintaining stability in a multi-party coalition.

Micheál Martin was seen to go out of his way to keep calm and steady relations with Fianna Fáil’s partners in Fine Gael and the Green Party. Three months into his tenure as rotated Taoiseach, Varadkar’s Government is already facing a challenge where it is accused of adopting an ideologically driven policy.

The lifting of the eviction ban is proving to be a far more significant test for this Government than its leaders had envisaged. Any issue where backbenchers go overboard creates tensions.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan’s decision to vote against the Government on a motion on the ban is no surprise. She signalled her intent a fortnight ago and it’s her third time to vote against the Coalition. The previous infractions resulted in a fairly paltry freeze on speaking rights, which was inadequate. There was also a six-month suspension from the party whip, which was serious enough but hasn’t had the desired effect.

The leadership of the Greens realise there have to be serious consequences for a repeat offender, so Varadkar doesn’t need to wade in there. The junior coalition party has elements who take a half-in, half-out attitude to unpalatable policy decisions being taken by the Government in which the party continues to serve.

The Taoiseach does, however, have a vital role in explaining the rationale behind the lifting of the ban, as well as showing an appreciation of the difficulties it will create for those affected. He must also outline official actions to assist such families.

Thus far, his government has failed in this regard. It is firmly on the back foot with a narrative of the Government giving in to vested interests to implement a policy that will cost thousands of families their homes.

The logic of the decision has been badly articulated, the implications played down and the preparations for dealing with the fallout have been haphazard.

A lack of urgency on safeguards for renters and incentives for small landlords has been complemented by a stunning lack of detail on what safety nets will be in place from April 1, when the eviction ban ends.

Sinn Féin’s motion on retaining the eviction ban will then be followed by a Labour Party motion of no confidence. The temptation for Varadkar will be to put on the firebrand act and turn it into a regular partisan row. This could see him accuse the left-wing opposition of presenting unrealistic solutions, objecting to the building of houses and general hypocrisy on the provision of housing supply. Both Varadkar and Martin have already gone down this route.

A broader goal here should be to show the public a level of cohesion, competence and compassion in ensuring there is a comprehensive response from the State. The Government seems to have muddled into a scenario and believes the usual slapdash effort can be cobbled together.

The prospect of homeless families turning up at garda stations in 10 days’ time because they have no place to go is disturbing to the public. A clear reassurance that this will not happen, allied to a plan at local level, would show that the Coalition has got a grasp on the minutiae.

When cabinet ministers are openly critical of the response of local authorities to the housing crisis, there is no reason for the general public to believe this critical juncture will be handled properly.

The housing crisis isn’t going to end on April 1. Nobody is suggesting that. The Taoiseach has a duty to show this aspect of a national emergency is being given the leadership, attention and action it requires.