Taoiseach Leo Varadkar should steer clear of the firebrand act as he manages growing fallout from lifting of eviction ban

Fionnán Sheahan

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (right) presents US president Joe Biden with the traditional gift of a bowl of shamrock in the East Room of the White House in Washington on St Patrick's Day. Photo: Reuters Expand

The cringe of speaking about the thrill of being in Downing Street because it was the location for Love Actually was bad enough. The stairway of No 10 contains photographs of all previous British prime ministers, but Leo Varadkar famously referenced a fictitious historical moment acted out by Hugh Grant.

However, cracking jokes in Washington about Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky really takes the biscuit. In case you missed it, the Taoiseach was speaking at an event for a DC internship programme, for which he is the star alumni.

