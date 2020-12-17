Taoiseach has placed trust in the public for Christmas, but will we pay the price in new year?

The Taoiseach wanted to give us all a meaningful Christmas and, as of tomorrow, we will have the gift of inter-county travel and household visits.

County boundaries can be crossed with abandon and you can meet people – well, five other people – inside their homes.

The motorways will be jammed and sales of Lyons and Barry’s tea will go through the roof. For nearly three weeks, until January 6, we can visit family and friends.

The decision to ease the restrictions to this extent was made by the Government and the Government alone. The National Public Health Emergency Team and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan were gently brushed aside and thanked for their advice as the second reopening of society was announced.

Instead, Micheál Martin turned to auditors, think-tanks and senior civil servants to get the all-clear to sign off on his meaningful Christmas.

Undoubtedly, it is what many, many people also wanted. The second six-week lockdown put tens of thousands out of work again and forced people back into solitude – or, worse, the company of an abuser.

So the people have been set free by Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan despite the advice of Tony Holohan and his team of public health experts.

The first week of the reopening was positive. The Covid-19 case numbers were falling as people went about their business shopping and visiting their favourite bars and restaurants. But there is always a lag with the new cases, which are generally from a week or two earlier, and now we are seeking the infection rate rise rapidly again.

At one point, we were told we needed to get new cases below 200 a day for a safe return to normal life. We never got there, and the recent case numbers are now double that figure.

Public health advice cannot be the only advice taken nine months into a global pandemic. The economic and social impact of restrictions weighed heavy on Martin’s mind before the reopening. Mental health and domestic violence were big factors.

Martin has sought to put an emphasis on the public taking every precaution during the Christmas period and is pushing his ‘every contact counts’ message. But the last time he put his faith in the public, Fianna Fáil lost seven seats and he ended up going into government with Fine Gael – a party he said he wouldn’t govern with.

The Government’s resolve on the pandemic will be tested in the coming weeks. A Cabinet meeting has been booked for December 29 and tough decisions may have to be taken if the number of new cases and deaths continues to rise.

The country has been lucky regarding the flu season so far, but the annual trolley crisis traditionally starts in the first week of January.

A major flu outbreak coupled with a resurgent coronavirus will inevitably lead to more pressure on the health service. We all know what Nphet and Tony Holohan would recommend.

But the decision will lie with Martin and his Cabinet, as it did in November, and it is likely the Taoiseach’s trust in the public will be put to the test in the meantime.