Taoiseach bets on Coalition surviving a Summer of Discontent

No new cost-of-living measures before the Budget. The Taoiseach has insisted on it a couple of times now, and again yesterday.

But can he really carry it off, especially without looking completely callous and uncaring?

Ironically the man once branded that way after warning about welfare fraud, Leo Varadkar, has recently been coat-trailing as the active friend of benefit recipients and the less well-off.

Such a pose might confuse many, but that’s politics: Fine Gael needs to recover lost ground and Leo must appear a strong leader while someone in the DPP’s office sucks on a pencil while looking through the file.

These two men inhabit a coalition together, yet resemble the Pushmi-Pullyu of Dr Doolittle…an exotic llama-style animal with two heads at the opposite ends of its body, facing in different directions. But the current coalition version is stranger still, because it also comes with a Green hump in the middle.

The Taoiseach calls the shots. He believes the three parties must hang together, lest they fall apart and hang separately.

He has laid down the stricture of no piecemeal concessions between now and the budget.

He used that phraseology at the National Economic Dialogue. Not only because ‘piecemeal’ only produces ever new demands to be further fed, but presumably because it fritters away the impact of what the Government might be able to do in the Budget, when it will have everyone’s attention.

Give stuff away in these hot weeks, and nobody will notice because they’re in an outdoorsy, holiday mood.

Then, come the altered climate of October, they will be just as hungry as they would otherwise have been – with reduced fiscal scope to satisfy the gnawing national appetite for inflation offsets.

Micheál knows this, and Paschal, from the other party, knows it too – as does Michael McGrath. Whereas Leo’s noises may be politically necessary, as he and others in Fine Gael would see it.

Nonetheless it means the Government is in a four-month flight between trapeze swings…airborne without support, apart from its own momentum, and somewhat at the mercy of events. Mind you, nothing much usually happens in summer… so they may well be able to extend and pretend.

Public frustration may be mounting over the cost of living, but weekend protests indicate it has yet to reach boiling point or even street-bursting point. Can the coalition survive a Summer of Discontent? The Taoiseach is betting it can.