Tanya Sweeney: Our little family holiday started off feeling like hard work — but soon we were making memories without even realising it

'This fortnight will be the longest that the three of us will have spent together as a trio since I was on maternity leave.' Stock photo

Coming off a hamster wheel can be tricky. It means leaving a daily rhythm that you are used to, even if that rhythm is relentless and occasionally punishing. Even dropping into a pace that’s calmer and more languorous can feel disorienting, and a bit stressful. Which probably explains why I am pootling down the N4, white-knuckled hands gripping the steering wheel, in something approximating a bad mood. On these family holidays, someone has to be the organiser, and that someone is me.