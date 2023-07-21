Tanya Sweeney: My career path couldn’t have been less greased but I’m still glad I’m not a nepo baby

For varying reasons, there has been much talk of ‘nepo babies’ of late. The people who benefit from a well-connected parent, relative or contact are nothing new, but there’s something strangely re-energised in the way they are being discussed. In any case, a friend and I got to talking about nepotism within our respective industries. In mine, you could throw a dart into a newsroom and hit multiple nepo babies. Some are genuinely brilliant at their jobs, having grown up in households in which this type of work is as integral to the family as the sitting-room furniture. Others appear to have inherited (whether by nature or nurture) their parents’ gift for curiosity, tenacity or writing. And then there are the nepo babies, just as there are in any industry, who know that they can put their feet up on the desk and never get moved, simply because they know the right people.