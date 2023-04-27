Tanya Sweeney: Let’s cool it on praising celebrities and their ‘brave, body positive’ pictures

Molly-Mae Hague poses with her new baby on a superyacht. Photo: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Tanya Sweeney

As a Love Islandalumnus and influencer, Molly-Mae Hague has made an absolute fortune offering an aspirational and meticulously curated version of her life for public consumption.