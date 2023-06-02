Tanya Sweeney: Is it finally time for the Other Woman to have her moment? Welcome to Side Piece Summer...
Tanya Sweeney
First we had the Hot Girl Summer, then the Hot Nerd Summer… and according to Rolling Stone magazine, we are about to enter into the (checks notes) Side Piece Summer.
Latest Comment
Finola Meredith: Banning Hitler’s items will only make them more desirable
Martina Devlin: Five years ago we voted to trust women, but the Yes vote on abortion has become shop-soiled
Mark Keenan: To solve the housing crisis we need the LDA as a market force, not a sideshow
John Connell: Anthony Bourdain was honest, raw and real and inspired adventure in an entire generation
Tanya Sweeney: Is it finally time for the Other Woman to have her moment? Welcome to Side Piece Summer...
Minnie Mooney: Keeping up with the 24-hour news and opinion cycle is exhausting
Ellen Coyne: Why is our generation giving its tacit support to ‘momfluencers’ and the commercialisation of childhood?
Aoife Barry: It’s scary some Irish women still have to travel abroad to get an abortion
Ambushed Boris Johnson, man who put the ‘bum’ in bumbling
John Downing: Choosing Moldova for security summit sends a clear message to Putin’s Russia
Top Stories
Can I tell my wife her pandemic weight gain is impacting our sex life without hurting her?
Live in a fantasy mansion for less than €700k
Ban on use of nursing homes to house refugees lifted but operators face two-year wait to exit market
The Indo Daily: Great Pretender or White House contender? Ron DeSantis and his US presidential bid
Latest NewsMore
Robbie Keane and Sam Allardyce on way out of Leeds
Bankrupt dentist accused of shoddy work and dishonesty in Northern Ireland now working in Republic
William and Kate celebrate wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia
Angus Woods: IFA Presidential Election revamp is needed to eradicate big-county advantage
Richard Hackett: Schemes would be dead in the water without advisors
World Drowning Prevention Day | Do One Thing
Finola Meredith: Banning Hitler’s items will only make them more desirable
Dundalk’s Hayden Muller reflects on ‘massive’ learning curve after arriving at Oriel
Water Safety: How to stay afloat and prepare for seaside emergencies