Tanya Sweeney: Is it finally time for the Other Woman to have her moment? Welcome to Side Piece Summer...

Brian Cox as Logan Roy and Zoë Winters as Kerry Castellabate in Succession; Britain's Queen Camilla on her coronation day

Tanya Sweeney

First we had the Hot Girl Summer, then the Hot Nerd Summer… and according to Rolling Stone magazine, we are about to enter into the (checks notes) Side Piece Summer.