Tanya Sweeney: I have one thing in common with King Charles — I can't stand lateness either
Tanya Sweeney
Well, I finally have something in common with King Charles. Not the unspeakable wealth or the power, but hating when people are late.
Latest Comment
Pragya Agarwal: The two word slur that tells us all we need to know about what Donald Trump truly thinks of women
Tanya Sweeney: Serial daters like Taylor Swift should enjoy single life instead of just settling for the next celeb
John Connell: Brian Friel remains a huge figure in world drama and a guiding light of Irish theatre
Allister Heath: China is the big winner in Russia’s war on Ukraine as Moscow is under Beijing’s wing
Martina Devlin: Fifty years on, it’s worth remembering the transformational effects of EU membership
Emma Kelly: Wild Youth were unlucky, now it’s time we and RTÉ started taking Eurovision seriously again
Andrew Feinberg: Disastrous Trump town hall begs the question: What was CNN thinking?
Ellen Coyne: From Queen Camilla to Tom Sandoval, our unforgiving society just loves to hate a cheater
Support for Ukraine should not depend on Kyiv’s ‘spring offensive’ against the Russians
Tanya Sweeney: I have one thing in common with King Charles — I can't stand lateness either
Top Stories
Ask an expert: ‘I want to defy my father's will and give half the house to my brother’
Bruce Springsteen’s ‘pint-pouring skills were great’, says owner of Kildare pub where US rocker had a lock-in
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
Irish Times removes article suggesting fake tan is racist amid suggestion it was AI generated
Latest NewsMore
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man was shot in Cork city early on Friday
Devon nurse wins £250,000 global prize for work improving diabetes care
‘I wanted to show my girls’ – Myleene Klass wins I’m A Celebrity… South Africa
Interim St Patrick’s Athletic boss Daly secures back-to-back wins with late flourish
Dundalk go fourth after snatching late victory against nine-man Cork City
Lesson for Students as Shamrock Rovers go top of table
Ex-king of the jungle Phil Tufnell eliminated on I’m A Celebrity final episode
Ryan Graydon shines as Derry keep up their Gypsy curse
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
PM ‘disappointed’ by decision to block Zelensky from addressing Eurovision final