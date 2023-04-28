Tanya Sweeney: I hate it when people try to push religion on me — that’s between me and the Man (or Gal) Upstairs

'Talking about God is also a bit like talking about Garibaldi biscuits or the water immersion: it’s just not sexy'© Getty Images/500px

Tanya Sweeney

Once upon a time, other people on Facebook tried to sell me aloe vera juice and multivitamins. Now they’re trying to sell me on the idea of God.