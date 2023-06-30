Tanya Sweeney: I can’t enjoy the good times because anxiety has me convinced catastrophe lies just around the corner
Dr Google has an awful lot to answer for. On and off, my husband has complained of back pain for a few months, and his griping seemed to have ramped up even more recently. He took himself off to the GP, and instead of being referred to a chiropractor or physio, he was sent for further testing, in the form of scans. “It’s not necessarily a back problem,” my husband said ominously. Which is precisely the point at which I unspooled.