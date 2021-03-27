Talk of a Border poll will only stir up ugly tribal nationalism – the curse of the modern world

A few years ago, when we were both guests at the Temple Bar Festival of History, comedian Paddy Cullivan and I were chatting in the Wolfe Tone room in Tailor’s Hall, in Temple Bar. It’s where Tone, Napper Tandy, Lord Edward Fitzgerald and other great names met in 1792 as the “Catholic Committee” to campaign for parliamentary reform.

Cullivan is a ‘Wolfe Tone Republican’ – the very best kind. Tone believed in a united Ireland for Catholic, Protestant and dissenter.

He asked me how I’d vote in a border poll. Much to his relief, I answered, “Sure how could you say no?” It’s the dream isn’t it? A nation once again; four green fields, and all that.

Except I don’t want to vote, because I think holding a poll at all would be a total disaster.

Others will argue – and I’ll agree with them – about the high cost of unification and the impossibility of persuading Unionists they have nothing to fear in a 32-county republic.

But my chief objection is that any kind of politics based on nationalism, ethnicity, race or religion is guaranteed to end badly and should be avoided at all costs.

The problem is that base instinct of human nature by which we compulsively identify that crowd up the road, across the sea, other end of the parish or far side of the mountain as the Other. That lot with their funny accent, strange haircut, ridiculous religion and stupid clothes are not Us.

So we go to war with Them and therein lies the sum of human misery.

Lest anyone think I speak of ancient history, I refer them to Brexit, a genuine tragedy for the entire continent of Europe and a reversal of moral progress in the arc of human history.

My objection, you see, is not to the unification of Ireland but the curse of nationalism, which is simply tribalism for the modern world.

And that’s the odd thing about nationalism – it’s sheer modernity. It was, after all, pretty much invented in the 19th century. Belgium didn’t exist until 1830. Italy only became a “nation” in 1848 and Germany in 1871. The countries of central and Eastern Europe only became independent states in the 1990s, and in the case of the former Yugoslavia after a slaughter not seen in Europe since World War II.

For most of recorded history, civilisation has been based on empire. Greek, Roman, Persian, Ottoman, British, Russian and Chinese: empires rise and fall and are replaced. And then there’s America, which fought for and bought its territory. Gore Vidal didn’t call his great historical fiction of America the “Empire series” for nothing.

The advantages and disadvantages of empires make for a great debate, but so does the relatively recent emergence of self-governing, sovereign states bound chiefly by race and religion. Is it really the most natural and best outcome?

These nation states may have achieved great things, but the European Union was founded precisely to undo the appalling damage inflicted by these entities, invented just decades earlier, upon each other in the first half of the 20th century.

That’s why I’m all for the consensual empire of the European Union replacing the conquering empires of old. I see nationalism, sports excepted, as a largely toxic force. Why do we have to identify as anything except human?

Remember that the Irish border was dismantled, not by the Good Friday Agreement, but the creation of the single market within the European Union.

A united Ireland was being delivered incrementally and gradually through the broadening of our sense of identity as Europeans, not the narrow concepts of Irish or British.

That was the clear path to progress. The European project dialled down, not up, tribalist tendencies.

And then Brexit took us back.

Just look at the vaccine nationalism taking place right now. Had the UK stayed in the EU, their ace contract lawyers would have been working on our team, and we wouldn’t be arguing over who gets next week’s shipment of AstraZeneca doses.

If Arlene Foster had left identity at the door instead of economic rationality we wouldn’t be talking about a border poll at all.

This is the madness of nationalism that does real harm to people in the real world in the name of abstract ideas.

A “debate” about a poll will only result in the consumption of time and energy that should be devoted to lifting all boats, not painting flags on them.

We should focus our energy on ideas that put food on the table, not distract people from

hunger with a row about the colour of their passport.

In Francis Fukuyama’s famous essay, The End of History, the historian declared that the victory of western liberal democracy over communism was the end point of humanity’s great conflict over systems of governance.

But he added there were two exceptions – nationalism and religious fundamentalism – that would lead to more wars.

He was right.

In a debate on Irish unity, I dread the polarisation and waste of time arguing over Them and Us.

Paddy Cullivan is a great champion of Tone’s pluralist concept of nationhood that he says trumps my concerns. He’s created a brilliant show on Tone, which you can find on paddycullivan.com.

If we must have a debate, one with Paddy in it will certainly be more enjoyable.