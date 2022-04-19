Taking sides in the war on over our steadfast neutrality

Neutrality is one of those shape-shifting words that means different things to different people. For diehard Irish isolationists it simply represents what it did for De Valera’s generation.

That is, we should have no truck with imperialist wars and that the big powers can fight their own battles. It’s a view that had its moment but is now as simplistic as it is outdated.

Mostly though it is more a casual assumption that a small, peaceful island on the edge of Europe has no moral imperative or practical need to involve itself in conflicts far away. Naivete doesn’t do that one justice.

Both concepts have deep roots in 20th century political and military realities and take little or no cognisance of the world we live in now.

But if a poll published last week is anything to go by, such views are as entrenched as ever.

Crudely put, despite the genocide in Bucha and the obliteration of Mariupol, most still want to keep the head down.

It’s not that we don’t care. We care an awful lot. It just seems we have this unique Irish facility for exceptionalism and look at the world outside our shores from a very peculiar angle. A sort of insularity and parochialism born out of a take on our history where we imagine ourselves as having been so serially oppressed that we’re excused from putting in a shift ever again.

In this analysis of neutrality you don’t even have to be ready to defend your sovereignty and can expect your neighbour or Nato to do it for you. More than that, there is still a deep-seated ideological antagonism to those who might deign to disagree.

Neutrality is a sacred commandment sculpted in granite for some. For the left primarily, but old-school nationalists too.

The treatment of the 5,000 soldiers who deserted the Irish Army during World War II to fight with the British against the Nazis is a telling example of this visceral contempt.

They were summarily court-martialled and Eamon de Valera’s government stripped them of their pay and pensions. Worse, returning troopers were banned for seven years from any state or public jobs. It was referred to in the Dáil as a ‘starvation order’ and for many of their families the phrase became painfully close to the truth.

This emergency order was enacted in 1945, a time when defeating Hitler was regarded as heroic most everywhere else. While convenient, as always, to simply blame Dev for such embarrassments of the past, it was largely uncontroversial at the time.

It would be 2012 before Justice Minister Alan Shatter offered a pardon and amnesty to the veterans who had joined up for all sorts of reasons. Even then – almost 70 years later – this necessary and overdue correction to the record received a muted welcome.

What would the attitude be today if something similar happened? You’d like to think Irish volunteers would return home from Ukraine as national heroes. The latest poll might suggest otherwise.