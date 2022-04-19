| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Taking sides in the war on over our steadfast neutrality

Frank Coughlan

Former Justice Minister Alan Shatter offered a pardon and amnesty to World War II veterans in 2012. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Former Justice Minister Alan Shatter offered a pardon and amnesty to World War II veterans in 2012. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Former Justice Minister Alan Shatter offered a pardon and amnesty to World War II veterans in 2012. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Former Justice Minister Alan Shatter offered a pardon and amnesty to World War II veterans in 2012. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Neutrality is one of those shape-shifting words that means different things to different people. For diehard Irish isolationists it simply represents what it did for De Valera’s generation.

That is, we should have no truck with imperialist wars and that the big powers can fight their own battles. It’s a view that had its moment but is now as simplistic as it is outdated.

Related topics

More On Nato

Most Watched

Privacy