Taken to the cleaners by the People Who Matter

It's raining money. All some people have to do is stand still and watch the waves of money approach.

I speak of judges, all 160 of them.

Also the very tip-top civil servants, the people who quietly run the country, while grinning ministers pose for the daily photo op.

I speak, too, of those lucky folk who used to be Taoiseach.

We've had 15 Taoisigh since the time in 1922 when we had that little chat with representatives of His Majesty's Government, and they decided to leave.

And, lucky us, six of those Taoisigh are still alive - Bruton, Ahern, Cowen, Kenny, Varadkar and Martin. And getting hefty pensions. Along with countless ex-ministers.

During the decade of austerity, in order to set an example, some of the highest paid people in the country took a cut in their income.

Those on normal wages had their belts tightened, some were driven to distraction, trying to stretch their shrunken income.

For the well-off, the austerity years might have forced them to book a room, rather than a suite, during their luxury holidays. They may have economised by ordering a €30 bottle of wine with dinner, rather than a €42 bottle.

And now, in line with the restoration of public pay cuts, the well-off are about to get lashings of money.

Our former Taoisigh, for instance, are reported to be expecting to see their pensions topped up by about €17,000 a year.

Many other lucky ducks will enjoy the coming bonanza. For instance, not alone are the judges getting fistfuls of money, but last week the contract cleaners saw their dreams come true.

How did their Lordships and the contract cleaners come to have such great expectations in common?

The answer to that question is enlightening.

There are times when it dawns on me that many of my fellow citizens are not paying attention. They seem oblivious to the immense wealth being splashed around in certain directions.

This is a high-income economy - for some. Back in the good old days, when we were not only Celtic but Tiger as well, our elite decided they were worth every cent that elites in other jurisdictions were getting - and more.

For instance, what wages does the Chief Justice of our Supreme Court get? No less than €238,327.

To be fair to the current incumbent - Frank Clarke - he's got another five grand due in the coming bonanza, but he says he'll turn it down.

Meanwhile, what's the current wage of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the USA, John Roberts? His salary is the dollar equivalent of €220,441.

So, our Frank gets almost twenty grand more than their John.

Our Leo/Micheál gets about €207,000. The UK's Boris gets the sterling equivalent of about €155,000.

Our TDs get €96,189.

Their MPs get the sterling equivalent of €89,500.

And, you know those special advisers our politicians hire by the truckload? They charge premium rates for whispering in their boss's ear, telling them how well they're doing.

And there are now 64 of them.

For instance, both Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin have a chief of staff.

This kind of extravagance, I'm convinced, comes from the fact that this generation of politicians came to adulthood watching The West Wing. They love to imagine themselves having brisk conversations with their chiefs of staff as they walk fast down long corridors.

How much, I wondered, does the real White House Chief of Staff earn? Well, the lad who did it for Trump, John Mulvaney, was on $203,000, which is the equivalent of €168,000.

Mulvaney has been replaced by Mark Meadows, who earns the dollar equivalent of €151,000.

How much are Varadkar and Martin's two chiefs of staff paid? You will not be surprised to learn they're on no less than €171,263.

And of course, there's the matter of pensions...

If you look up former Taoiseach John Bruton on Wikipedia, you'll see it mentioned that he's on a pension of €141,849. Look up Bertie Ahern and it tells you he's on a pension of €152,331.

Both of these figures come from a 2011 article in the Irish Independent. How much are those pensions today? That's a State secret.

It used to be that reporters could check in the annual accounts and see what the pension payments were. But the politicians got fed up with that and publication was stopped.

Freedom of Information applied for a while, but that too was shut down.

Our politicians have arranged things so they now have secret pensions, the details of which we're not allowed see.

(We can guess. If he was on €152,000 10 years ago... )

Now, I hear you say, tell us about those contract cleaners...

OK - it's somewhat different to the stories of the elites. There are tens of thousands of contract cleaners who work when everyone else is out of the workplace - making it safe and hygienic for the rest of the workforce to perform.

Back in October 2015, contract cleaners were on €9.75 an hour, which was 50c above the minimum wage. They negotiated with the employers and won a multi-stage increase.

In November 2016 they were on €10.05 an hour. A year later it was €10.40. In December 2018 it went up to €10.80 - and there it stuck. Happily, at the beginning of this year, the cleaners finally won a concession of an extra 40c an hour. They've also, I gather, left behind the days when they had to rent their uniforms from the boss.

Then, well... while the rest of us were locking down, the bosses said, "Ah, now, de oul' Covid's after changing everything, we want to renegotiate".

They reneged on the 40c increase.

Last week, nine months later, a Siptu email informed me that the contract cleaners will finally, next Friday, get their extra 40c, bringing their hourly rate to €11.20.

If you worked 38 hours a week at that rate, without holidays, you'd be on about €22,000 a year.

If you worked 29 hours a week at that rate, all 52 weeks of the year, you'd earn as much as the average ex-Taoiseach is about to get in his pension increase.

When the coronavirus hit us, we began to recognise the meaning of the word "essential" - as in, essential workers.

Suddenly, we realise the people who make things and transport them, the people who sell things, the people who grow things, the people who mend things - including the people who mend humans when we are sick - are essential.

And without the people who clean things, no hospital - or office or factory - could continue to function for long.

Yes, we need judges, but not any more than we need cleaners. We pay judges extravagantly, we hire "tipstaffs" to look after their needs. We pay cleaners the lowest wage we can get away with, we outsource their employment, to make it cheaper and unacceptably precarious.

Yes, skills and learning matter. So does a sense of responsibility, along with strength, endurance and thoroughness. Without such qualities you don't hold on to a cleaning job.

The elite have lost the run of themselves. And the truly essential among us need to show a bit more muscle in safeguarding their own welfare.