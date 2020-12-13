| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Taken to the cleaners by the People Who Matter

Gene Kerrigan

In matters of wages, we need to remember how our fear of Covid taught us the meaning of the word 'essential', writes Gene Kerrigan

Cartoonist: Tom Halliday Expand

Close

Cartoonist: Tom Halliday

Cartoonist: Tom Halliday

Cartoonist: Tom Halliday

It's raining money. All some people have to do is stand still and watch the waves of money approach.

I speak of judges, all 160 of them.

Also the very tip-top civil servants, the people who quietly run the country, while grinning ministers pose for the daily photo op.

Privacy