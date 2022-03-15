| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sympathy is admirable but practical sacrifice is what is needed

Frank Coughlan

Gardaí on duty outside the Russian Embassy on Orwell Road, Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos Expand

Close

Gardaí on duty outside the Russian Embassy on Orwell Road, Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gardaí on duty outside the Russian Embassy on Orwell Road, Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Gardaí on duty outside the Russian Embassy on Orwell Road, Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Not sure how much consolation it is to Ukrainians that we sympathise so readily with their plight. While they are caught up in an unimaginable nightmare it will be the resolve behind those words that ultimately matters.

That is, how our good intentions transform themselves not only into good deeds but practical sacrifice over the coming months. Maybe longer.

Most Watched

Privacy