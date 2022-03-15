Sympathy is admirable but practical sacrifice is what is needed

Not sure how much consolation it is to Ukrainians that we sympathise so readily with their plight. While they are caught up in an unimaginable nightmare it will be the resolve behind those words that ultimately matters.

That is, how our good intentions transform themselves not only into good deeds but practical sacrifice over the coming months. Maybe longer.

We will certainly give generously and often. But this might yet prove to be a marathon struggle, especially if it spills into Nato Europe and the sort of frightening conflict that even three weeks ago seemed fantastical.

While the outrage that has swept the country since Putin’s invasion is both heartfelt and authentic, it was telling too how this sense of comradeship and solidarity wobbled under the first real test.

The nation cheered, or at least chuckled, when Desmond Wisley rammed his truck through the gates of the Russian Embassy, but the mood was decidedly more sombre when the scale of fuel inflation dawned on the public.

Not all of the price rises and shortages predicted are down to Putin’s genocidal war. But most of them are.

Instead of rationalising these increased burdens as the price Western democrats have to pay to defeat Russia, the immediate reaction was outrage. In other words, we’re on the side of Ukraine as long as we don’t feel the long-term pinch.

Eamon Ryan’s suggestion we drive slower to reduce fuel consumption was reasonable, but he was routinely ridiculed.

No less sensible than leaving the car at home occasionally, or using public transport. Every bit as clued-in as saying heating thermostats should be turned down a notch.

But people weren’t having it. A reality check from history may help.

The Emergency – that quaintest of euphemisms to describe World War II – might be a telling place to start when looking for something even vaguely comparable.

While depicted in the British popular press as greedy neutrals, Ireland suffered terrible deprivations, mostly through food and fuel poverty. The effects lasted long after the last gun sounded.

By the mid-1940s infant mortality hit a disturbing high, a statistic that had a tragic and very personal resonance in my family.

Child malnutrition soared, rickets were common and a shortage of flour meant the hated black loaf became a staple. A black market flourished and the gombeen became the Irish manifestation of the war profiteer.

A senior civil servant visiting a remote Gaeltacht area recorded “half-starved people” begging for food, cursed Dublin and predicted a famine. But things were little better in the capital. One shocked TD, observing a long food queue, remarked “the poor are like hunted rats looking for bread”.

If this war develops into a slow slaughter as Russians and Ukrainians battle for every inch of soil, we might indeed begin to see echoes of those hardships repeated.

In those circumstances, a shortage of fortitude or rationing of solidarity would be the last thing we could afford.