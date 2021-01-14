| 9.5°C Dublin

Survivors have heard apologies before – now they want action

Nicola Anderson

Weariness has grown over the years of formal State apologies

Taoiseach Micheál Martin during a briefing of the mother and baby homes report at Government Buildings in Dublin. Photo: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire Expand

Taoiseach Micheál Martin during a briefing of the mother and baby homes report at Government Buildings in Dublin. Photo: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

Sorry. Sorry for failing to intervene. Sorry for not listening. Sorry for not believing you.

We have heard these words before. The survivors have heard these words before. Only the faces are different. Bertie, Brian, Enda, Leo. And now, Micheál.

Formal State apologies used to mean something. But the survivors have grown weary. Words are only words, after all. How can they be sure that this time things will be different and that instead of the usual empty promises, will come positive action, openness and a genuine will to put things right?

