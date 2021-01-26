Surely it’s time to adopt Zero Covid strategy?

The biggest concert of its kind since lockdown took place in Waitangi, Bay of Islands, New Zealand

In New Zealand they call them ‘managed isolation centres’. It’s where you have to go for 14 days when you arrive in the small island nation in the Pacific Ocean. There are certain exemptions from the mandatory stays in the isolation centres but for the most part the rules apply to New Zealanders and foreigners alike.

Not only do you have to stay in a State-commandeered hotel for a fortnight you also have to pay $3,100 (€1,836) for the experience – and that doesn’t include the extra charges for bringing a partner or kids. During your stay you are tested for Covid-19 three times and only then released once all are clear.

Does it work? Well, it was big news in New Zealand the other day when one single Covid-19 case was detected in the community. It was the first since November. The previous month around 12,000 attended a concert where social distancing was not even a consideration.