A Ukrainian soldier fires a rocket-propelled grenade towards Russian positions at the frontline near Kremenna in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Photo: AP — © AP

Ukraine’s ballyhooed “spring offensive” hasn’t even begun, but western politicians are already using it to reframe their thinking about Kyiv’s defensive war against Russian president Vladimir Putin. This is a problem. By hyping expectations for the Ukrainians’ imminent military push, the US, Europe and Nato might jeopardise Kyiv’s long-term prospects.