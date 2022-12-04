Sunday Independent poll: Cost of living and the thorny matter of immigration have to be handled with care

There are two major developments in our poll this month. The first is positive news of a significant and undeniable lull in the severity of the cost-of-living crisis. This trend observed last month has become even more pronounced, and in good time too.

The proportion of the population struggling to pay their bills is down from half (48pc) in September to a third (35pc) today. Similarly, in September, exactly half reported they worried about their finances “every day” or were “kept awake at night worrying” about finances. That figure is now down to 37pc.

Of course, the cost-of-living crisis isn’t over. There are still large numbers reporting financial distress, and while it has been once again usurped by the housing crisis as the most important issue facing the country, it remains one of the top two issues on 53pc.

This is reflected in attitudes towards Christmas, when larger numbers expect to spend less than last year (27pc) than spend more (13pc). Yet there is optimism — 48pc believe this Christmas will be better than last, compared with 21pc who believe it will be worse.

It is perhaps for this reason that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have received something of a Christmas bonus with their collective support up to 40pc for the first time since April — a reflection of a more meaningful, if somewhat less luxurious, Christmas this year. The only remaining question is whether, like last year, we are in line for another grim January, albeit for different reasons.

Indeed, politics never rests. As soon as one issue subsides, another emerges. This leads us to our second major development. The issue of immigration has been creeping up the rankings in recent months. This month, 11pc believe it to be a top issue, up from 7pc last month and 5pc in October.

More than a hot potato issue, immigration has proved to have an explosive impact on European politics, redefining party systems in the 2010s and driving up support for far-right political parties across almost every European country.

From the rise of Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France to Fratelli d’Italia’s victory in September, almost every country has been affected by the rising salience of this issue. Arguably, the rise of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), the resulting Brexit referendum and its outcome all stem from the dominance of immigration as the No 1 domestic issue in Britain and Europe during 2015.

On average, far-right parties are winning around 10pc across European elections, yet almost uniquely, Ireland does not have a far-right party with any significant support. At the last election, the Irish National Party and Irish Freedom Party collectively received a pitiful half of one per cent (0.5pc). A key question is whether that could change.

One question we asked in this survey was about the motivations of protests at refugee centres. In response, 40pc of people believe the protests were solely due to a lack of consultation, indicating there was no connection with racism.

This 40pc figure rises to 78pc among supporters of independent candidates and 77pc among Aontú supporters. Similarly, just over 30pc of supporters of independents and Aontú highlighted immigration as one of their two issues. When we previously asked whether voters would support an anti-immigration party, it was again supporters of independents and Aontú who were more likely to say they would. Thus, if there is support for a far-right party in Ireland, it resides principally among supporters of independent candidates and Aontú.

Indeed, many of the most outspoken TDs on the issue — Mattie McGrath, Noel Grealish and Verona Murphy — are all independents.

It is worth adding that the prevalence of independent candidates is a uniquely Irish political feature resulting from our electoral system and political culture. If anything, this ensures any burgeoning far-right is more disorganised here.

While concern about immigration and specifically refugees has been the best correlate of support for European far-right parties, it is not the only prerequisite for support for these parties.

The second driver is populism, best defined by academics as the (sometimes justifiable) belief that the concerns of ‘ordinary people’ are being disregarded by established ‘elite groups’. In Ireland, as this column has previously highlighted, there is a deep reservoir of populist sentiment as observable in attitudes towards the civil service and politicians.

Therefore, political actors need to think carefully about how to respond to the rising salience of immigration without exacerbation, especially where large sections of the public are both populist and, whether true or otherwise, believe there are legitimate concerns about arrivals unmotivated by racism.

Quite often I am asked what I believe will happen at the next general election. While a Sinn Féin-led government is currently my best guess, there is a lot more uncertainty than might otherwise be appreciated.

Elections are becoming increasingly volatile, with large numbers of voters deciding only when the formal campaign starts.

One potential shift here is a significant increase in support for independent candidates or even Aontú at the next general election. This would be predicated on the potential rise in salience of issues such as immigration and a tendency of support for opposition parties to become more balanced between left and right wing parties.

Kevin Cunningham is the managing director of Ireland Thinks and a lecturer in politics at TU Dublin