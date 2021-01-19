| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stronger leadership needed to achieve our vaccine goals

Philip Ryan

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly Expand

Close

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly

At the start of last week, Ireland was mid-table in the International Vaccination World Championships. Our small island nation was outperforming some of Europe’s vaccine powerhouses.

Not since Italia ’90 had Ireland received such acclaim for being a plucky underdog taking on the big guns on the world stage. And this was after having the lowest case numbers in Europe before Christmas. Stephen Donnelly must have thought he was the next Jack Charlton. He was probably planning the route for his open-top bus tour of Dublin once he won the Vaccination World Cup.

But, unfortunately, as the week progressed, the shine started to come off Ireland’s world-beating vaccination performance. First it emerged private hospital staff were getting the vaccine ahead of public healthcare workers. This included two exclusive Dublin hospitals and a private diagnostic clinic which charges through the roof for X-rays.

Privacy