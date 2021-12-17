Strictly line-up shines light on all corners of society

In a world of uncertainty, I can always count on one thing – Strictly Come Dancing. Every year it’s like a comfort blanket, albeit one knitted with glittering wool and sequins. I know there will be laughter. I know there will be tears. I know there will be a level of camp that would rival Panti Bliss.

But this year it has been even more wonderful, not only because nobody was booted from the competition because they had Covid (although there were plenty of bye-weeks handed out), but because of what the cast has represented.

Strictly always represents certain circles in the celeb world – former EastEnders stars, a retired athlete, a breakfast news presenter and, until recently, some poor woman in her 50s who was doomed to a series locked to Anton Du Beke. But this year they upped the representation and made it meaningful.

This weekend – as long as a cruel injury doesn’t take AJ out of the running or Omicron strikes – we will see a deaf woman, a black woman and a same-sex couple fighting for the Glitterball, and that’s more important than you might think.

Reality TV shows such as Strictly have been notorious for eliminating non-white contestants early, so being as talented as AJ Odudu – as well as being as confident as her – doesn’t guarantee a trip to the final. Her appearance in the final with Kai Widdrington is so deserved.

Then we have chef and TV star John Whaite and his pro partner Johannes Radebe, the first all-male couple in the show’s history. Considering how camp Strictly is, it still manages to inflame homophobes.

In 2019, Johannes performed a same-sex dance with fellow pro Graziano Di Prima that attracted 200 complaints from viewers. Just two years later, two men dancing sexy, strong and emotional routines together have made it to the final, and that’s a true achievement.

I can’t imagine what it would have been like for a generation of queer kids watching two men dance together on prime time mainstream television with their family, even a decade ago, and to know they were being represented and accepted.

Then we have actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice. First, Rose is simply a brilliant dancer and deserves to win based on that. But when you realise she’s deaf and has to learn all these complex dance routines without hearing the music they’re set to, it becomes more extraordinary.

Throughout TV and movies there are so few deaf people represented, and Rose shone a light on the joy of her experience with a routine in which the music stopped and we got a taste of her world in what has to be one of the TV moments of the year.

Every year, people complain about box-ticking and wokeness when somebody who isn’t white, straight and cisgender is cast on Strictly. That’s rubbish anyway – it’s not woke to reflect society.

What it is is important. I know this Strictly final has made somebody at home feel accepted and maybe a little bit stronger. Pretty cool for a silly dancing show.