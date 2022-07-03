| 16.1°C Dublin

Stormont deadlock – Why a quick return to the polls is very unlikely

Suzanne Breen

DUP didn’t like being second to Sinn Fein, but it knows it could suffer an even bloodier nose in a re-run

Voters went to the polls in May
Just two months after Northern Ireland went to the polls, speculation is rife that the DUP is intent on another Assembly election.

The theory goes like this: with the protocol bill making its way through Westminster, the party is now in prime position to win back that unionist support it lost on May 5.

