Stop scapegoating young for virus spread – Covid doesn’t care if you drink pints or tea

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a shuttered Toner's pub on Baggot Street, Dublin. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a shuttered Toner&rsquo;s pub on Baggot Street, Dublin. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a shuttered Toner’s pub on Baggot Street, Dublin. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Colette Browne Twitter

Remember house parties? Everyone agreed they were to blame for the upsurge in coronavirus cases for the last few months. Selfish young people were callously ignoring public health restrictions and attending debauched parties, at which the unwelcome guest of honour was always Covid-19.

The threat from house parties grew so great that politicians felt they had to act. They enacted draconian new legislation last month so that those who organise these drunken soirees could be fined up to €2,500. We haven’t heard much about house parties since that law came into force. That problem has apparently been solved. Except there was never any evidence it was much of a problem at all. And, there is little evidence that gardaí have been enforcing the new law.

Instead of indoor house parties, our focus has now turned to revellers who are gathering to drink take-away pints on city streets. This is despite the fact that young people, meeting in relatively small groups to drink outside, has been a feature of lockdown since the start of this crisis in March.

