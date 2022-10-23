| 12.2°C Dublin

Stephen Donnelly rides roughshod over public service integrity but nobody says boo

Fionnán Sheahan

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly claims the circumstances surrounding the meeting was all a misunderstanding Expand

Imagine this entirely hypothetical scenario occurs in a few years time: Minister for Health David Cullinane hauls a bunch of public servants in before a hastily-arranged private meeting of Sinn Féin TDs to berate, barrack and badger them about the running of an overcrowded hospital because they are getting flak from constituents.

The officials are called in at short notice without knowing the purpose and the meeting is organised behind the back of the Secretary General of the Department of Health. And then the minister refuses to answer questions on the matter. Cue howls of derision from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about “kangaroo courts”, “abuse of democracy” and “shadowy figures operating in the background”.

