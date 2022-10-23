Stephen Donnelly rides roughshod over public service integrity but nobody says boo

Imagine this entirely hypothetical scenario occurs in a few years time: Minister for Health David Cullinane hauls a bunch of public servants in before a hastily-arranged private meeting of Sinn Féin TDs to berate, barrack and badger them about the running of an overcrowded hospital because they are getting flak from constituents.

The officials are called in at short notice without knowing the purpose and the meeting is organised behind the back of the Secretary General of the Department of Health. And then the minister refuses to answer questions on the matter. Cue howls of derision from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about “kangaroo courts”, “abuse of democracy” and “shadowy figures operating in the background”.

There is no suggestion David Cullinane would act in this manner. Yet this is exactly how Stephen Donnelly behaved and there isn’t a peep. Donnelly bounced a group of HSE officials into a meeting with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs from the mid-west who were riled up about University Hospital Limerick. It was an ambush.

The rules of engagement in the civil service on briefings with politicians are spelled out clearly in long established circulars aimed at ensuring “confidence in the political impartiality”. “Civil servants may give technical briefings to Members of the Houses of the Oireachtas on request in a variety of contexts, ranging from briefings for individual members representing the interest of constituents, to group briefings on complex national policy issues.

“Attendance at such meetings should only occur where the Secretary General or Head of Office considers it appropriate. However, all Ministers have been advised that office holders should not request civil servants to conduct briefings in settings such as parliamentary party meetings, constituency branch meetings or similar type meetings.”

Stephen Donnelly won’t say if he is aware of these rules. Paul Reid, the now former HSE chief executive, complained about the goings on of the minister and his board. Robert Watt, the Department of Health secretary general, acknowledged the “practice for some time is that officials should not be asked to attend meetings of TDs of government parties who are not members of the Government”. He also said briefings by officials should be an all-party basis and cleared by the secretary general.

Now it must be hard for Donnelly being the brainiest man in Irish politics. It’s quite a cross to bear to have to deal with people who are vastly less intelligent than him on a daily basis. But it doesn’t give him an excuse to treat everyone else like idiots. Donnelly claims it was all a big misunderstanding. “Due to an inadvertent communications breakdown opposition Oireachtas members were not invited to this meeting as intended. On 13 September, the minister invited all Oireachtas reps in the area to a meeting to discuss these matters. That meeting is due to be held in the next few weeks.” Not since Bertie won the money on the gee-gees has a Fianna Fáil politician come up with such a farcical explanation.

The Department of Public Expenditure, which is responsible for maintaining that public service impartiality, is washing its hands of the issue: “Staff of public bodies such as the HSE are not civil servants but are categorised as public servants. They are covered by their own separate contractual arrangements with the public body concerned. The terms of their employment, including, if any, requirements about political activity, are a matter for the public body.”

So it would be a clear breach of ethics rules if it was civil servants from the Department of Health, but it’s ok if its public servants in a State agency like the HSE.

Of all people, Micheál Martin should have an acutely sensitive antenna around the rules about bringing public servants to political meetings as he himself fell foul of the rules. When he was Enterprise Minister, Martin dropped a ban on selling groceries below their wholesale price, which was keeping prices high. Small shops wanted the ban kept to protect them against big supermarket chains, who could dramatically cut prices and drive them out of business, so they lobbied Fianna Fáil TDs.

The Taoiseach should look at his own backyard first before preaching to others. Stephen Donnelly doesn’t believe in answering basic inquiries

Martin brought an official from his department in to a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting to explain the ban and calm the horses. The experienced official was well able for the political cut and thrust and his presence proved helpful in teasing out the issues at play.

However, when word of the meeting leaked, it was viewed as the politicisation of the public service and Martin was reported to the State ethics watchdog. The future Taoiseach got a rap on the knuckles from the Standards in Public Office Commission, which “informed the minister that it was not appropriate for him to request the attendance of a civil servant at a parliamentary party meeting and that his actions were not in keeping with the spirit of the Code of Conduct for Office Holders”.

When then Culture Minister Josepha Madigan brought civil servants to a party meeting about a ban on coursing during the last government, Fianna Fáil said Fine Gael was “treating the civil service as party functionaries”.

Micheál Martin is now the Taoiseach and lecturing certain other parties about transparency.

“On top of this there is a now regular pattern of aggressive management of the media which means, for example, that party spokespeople are just withdrawn from any place they might be asked questions and basic inquiries are not answered,” he said in his Wolfe Tone Commemoration address.

The Taoiseach should look at his own backyard first before preaching to others. Stephen Donnelly doesn’t believe in answering basic inquiries. Nobody says boo to him.

Most troubling of all, the Health Minister thinks the solution to an ongoing problem is to throw a bunch of officials as raw meat to backbenchers. University Hospital Limerick remains the single worst hospital in the country for patients on trolleys with no sign of any improvement.

Stephen Donnelly is expected to remain Minister for Health in December’s Cabinet reshuffle.