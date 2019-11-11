Stephanie Regan: 'Why a consensual workplace fling can now cost you your job - even if you are the CEO'

Some people think that the sanctions are too harsh, that romance at work is inevitable and that the whole thing has gone too far.

I don't!

The issue is that relationships within the workplace are fraught with complications from awkward approaches, to harassment claims.

Whether it is in the office, the classroom, university, or the interview room we all need absolute clarity and these high-profile cases sear that fact into our consciousness and help us to wrestle with the lingering doubts, of who is at fault or if the punishment is too harsh.

When the press announced that Steve Easterbrook was abruptly sacked from his position this week, those rumbling doubts began. In conversations, I was asked "what age was she?" "was he married?".

I could see that the person was having real difficulty seeing what might be wrong in the situation. He thought if the relationship was consensual and since they were both adults, that nothing could be wrong. It's a free country and all that. Lots of people meet their partners at work, he argued.

I think it's really important that we let these doubts come to the surface and give them a good airing rather than shutting them down. We are emerging from a time when a "pat on the bum" was a kind of inverted compliment and there is still confusion out there for many.

It is true that many relationships happen with work colleagues, but everyone recognises the complications that can arise, with awkward breakups that can affect the team atmosphere and performance. But relationships and dalliances with colleagues are not the same as that between an employee and a manager, or indeed the most senior manager or chief executive.

In my own work I respond frequently to the messy aftermath of the Christmas party, where the boss loses the run of his position with an employee, making her feel uncomfortable or obliged.

I've seen the difficulty organisations have in sanctioning this kind of behaviour, relying on individual staff members taking the initiative to make a formal complaint in the absence of a policy that prohibits such approaches or relationships.

Since the #metoo movement companies like Intel and McDonald's are demonstrating that they fully recognise that the imbalance of power in office relationships can give rise to many problems and to deeper confusions such as consent.

They have taken seriously the understanding that the more senior executive may perceive that there is consent, where the subordinate may not perceive it the same way, feeling obliged or powerless, to refuse or to step away.

They have developed clear policies and are applying them robustly. They are sending clear signals to the world that they have heard the issues and that they are doing all they can to minimise abuses of power in their organisation.

At a practical level they are minimising their company's exposure to the now "known risks and problems" that can result in legal exposure.

In Mr Easterbrooks's case McDonald's had a very clear, unambiguous policy. Surely, he above all others is expected not only to adhere to the policy himself but also to be a guardian of that policy for the company?

Let's take a peep at what it says. The policy prohibits "employees with a direct or indirect reporting relationship from dating or having a sexual relationship". That's clear.

It further clarifies "that it is not appropriate to show favouritism or make business decisions based on emotions or friendships rather than on the best interests of the company". Clear.

Lest there be any confusion, it continues "if you're either in a relationship or plan to enter into a relationship, you may violate company policies and must advise your human resources representative or director immediately". How clear can it be?

Are we going too far? Not at all in my view, because each one of these high profile situations sets the bar for others and focuses the lens of our discussions on the important point of imbalance of power.

So being married or being young is as relevant as "was she or he good looking?" It is not about who or why they were attracted to each other, it is that the person who is senior has a position that brings with it the responsibility to comply with policy and to recognise that they are always in a position of greater power with an employee on or off duty.

Stephanie Regan is a clinical psychotherapist

Irish Independent