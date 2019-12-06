Stephanie Regan: ''Sober chaperones' could stop the office Christmas party becoming a feast of embarrassment and regret'

Some have even taken the step of providing "sober chaperones" who are tasked with staying sober for the night and ensuring that everyone gets home safely.

Many will feel that this is taking things too far, but the question must be asked, are there real issues of safety and concern at the Christmas party that need a different management approach? Is it the case that we are happy to take up a position of judgment when someone behaves badly in these situations but slow to take steps to prevent it, by taking on some new strategies or guidelines or challenging some of our laid-back, laissez-faire, have-the-craic attitudes?

If we're honest, the verbal spats or inappropriate behaviours that lead to problems usually have an "excess of alcohol" component to them, whether at a home party or a Christmas party.

In an Irish-based survey of 2,000 workers, one-third of them revealed that they had drunk "too much" at the Christmas party.

One in 10 said that they had kissed a colleague at the party and 17pc of them said they were red-faced because of something they shouldn't have said or because of someone they kissed.

Every year, I'm called into some organisation where the Christmas party has gone spectacularly wrong or where some relationships have been compromised and need resetting. Has alcohol contributed to the problems that occurred? In all cases I can say, emphatically yes.

The reality is that the Christmas party has the potential to be a disaster and that sober chaperones may become much more the norm as employers field the risks of this jolly time of year.

The sober chaperone policy has been brought in by BDO, the UK's largest accounting firm, explaining that it is being done to protect potentially vulnerable staff and to improve behaviour and culture following a series of scandals.

BDO's chief operating officer said: "I know these precautionary measures might sound slightly excessive to some, but I think they are sensible for the well-being of our people."

The Christmas party can help relationships to deepen and broaden and can help staff to feel appreciated by management.

But good workplace relations are based around roles that have clear boundaries, where each one respects and acknowledges the strengths and authority of the other.

Bending and blurring that clarity can cause difficulties on return to work.

It is up to each and every staff member and management alike to be realistic about the risks and the consequences of bad behaviour and it is important, in my view, that some guidelines are given of what is expected of people so that the party is a success and not a disaster for anyone.

Relationships and affairs often begin with work colleagues and the Christmas party can be the place where that spark becomes ignited.

It is known that 36pc of affairs occur with work colleagues and that more than 25pc of couples meet their long-term partner at work.

Even where the romance blossoms wonderfully there are always complications where colleagues may feel that confidences will be breached, where there may be envy or doubt about promotions.

If, for example, a manager becomes amorous with a staff member, this can change how other staff view him/her back in the workplace.

Additionally, one has to ask if the disparity of power and position affects just how free a staff member may feel to say no to the boss's advances. Will there be a difficulty for the staff member who rebuffs or refuses the advances? If accepted and now known by other colleagues, are those relationships affected?

If it all comes to nothing, how does the awkwardness get handled? Will someone need to transfer or leave?

When there are no issues of reporting structures and two colleagues simply are attracted to each other, they may indeed take matters forward at the Christmas party, kissing and cuddling under the metaphorical, if not literal, mistletoe.

Recognising that some things can go wrong and taking steps to prevent that is not about spoiling the party, in fact it's about ensuring its success.

A sober chaperone could have the added benefit of acting like a host, ensuring not only the safety of those attending but they could also protect the most vulnerable in the social context, including them and encouraging them into conversation.

Many people dread the Christmas party and feel obliged to attend, not wanting to be the party pooper. They may be shy, socially anxious or have a domestic situation that makes it difficult for them.

Those with alcohol issues find it especially difficult to keep with their pledge over this period.

It's important that everyone feels welcome to attend but it's also important that staff feel a freedom to decline the offer. Offering food and meals can help with this, but the figures show that the tendency is to over-drink.

I have worked with the embarrassed employee, the broken-hearted spouse and the manager who has compromised themselves at a Christmas party. Often it is not possible to heal the damage that has been done, even with professional support and intervention.

If you've told your boss how bad or ineffective he/she is then an apology will help, but that relationship is changed forever. A one-night stand that threatens a marriage or long-term relationship breaks a trust that is very difficult to recover.

Stripping off or dancing on the tables is an unforgettable image that does not suggest that you are a reliable staff member to send to represent your organisation.

Guidelines for the party can help with behaviour and alcohol consumption, laying down some expectations of what that standard will be.

A sober chaperone doesn't sound like a very Irish solution, but it has some merit and may be worth considering.

Stephanie Regan is a clinical psychotherapist

Irish Independent