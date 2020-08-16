| 14.4°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: The curse of the earworm

Stefanie Preissner. Photo: Kip Carroll

Stefanie Preissner. Photo: Kip Carroll

Stefanie Preissner

Is it just me, or has anyone else ever been driven demented by a snippet of a song playing over and over in their head?

As if the world needed another contagious thing, there is a new TV jingle that has been harassing me for over a week now. I don't mean to infect you with this tune, but I have to explain which one I mean.

At the moment, there's an ad for Ariel Liquitabs running on all stations. If you, like me, are not a fan of binge-watching things, then terrestrial television is your only man. The problem is that, while I love TV commercials, they are so catchy that they plague me for weeks on end. The snippet of torturous repetition at the moment is: 'Step One, you put the pod in the bottom of the drum.' We've just finished hearing about how to close the lid on the box, and now we have a new jingle telling us what to do when we open it.