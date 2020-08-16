Stefanie Preissner: The curse of the earworm

Is it just me, or has anyone else ever been driven demented by a snippet of a song playing over and over in their head?

As if the world needed another contagious thing, there is a new TV jingle that has been harassing me for over a week now. I don't mean to infect you with this tune, but I have to explain which one I mean.

At the moment, there's an ad for Ariel Liquitabs running on all stations. If you, like me, are not a fan of binge-watching things, then terrestrial television is your only man. The problem is that, while I love TV commercials, they are so catchy that they plague me for weeks on end. The snippet of torturous repetition at the moment is: 'Step One, you put the pod in the bottom of the drum.' We've just finished hearing about how to close the lid on the box, and now we have a new jingle telling us what to do when we open it.

I'll just be going about my daily life - queuing for a shop, or standing two metres away from a stranger, or trying to understand what someone is saying through their mask and into my head it will pop. Why do tunes get lodged in our heads? Are they stuck in there? How do they get unstuck?

I did some research, starting with WebMD, which suggested I might have tinnitus or some mild form of aural psychosis. Eventually, I came across a term that completely encapsulates what I am experiencing. They're called earworms. I found the term after reading an exhaustive Wikipedia entry on music as a form of psychological warfare. Apparently in wartime, soldiers will play one song on a loop to torture prisoners.

It does sometimes feel like torture. TV jingles are ideal earworm material because they're short and have simple melodies. The chorus of a pop song is another culprit, or a children's song. Like Baby Shark. I'm sorry. Earworms are a big enough problem for humans to warrant extensive research, which has created some experts in the field. Scientists call it 'involuntary musical imagery' but I think 'earworm' is more representative of how it actually feels when the tune burrows into your brain and gets stuck there, no matter how hard you try to get them out. They are like an itch that's too deep to be scratched.

A cure

I asked on Instagram, and did more online research, and it seems that over 90pc of people get songs stuck in their heads at least once a week. How do we not have a cure for this yet? It's been going on for centuries. There are reports of Mark Twain, Edgar Allan Poe and even Tchaikovsky complaining about tunes that they had rolling around repeatedly in their heads that stopped them from sleeping.

Apparently it happens more frequently and easily with people who are musically trained. I think that's because it's a memory, essentially. If you don't have musical training, then you don't have the capacity to remember the music to the same level. Musicians can get earworms of instrumental music, but normal people get lyrics because that's what we listen to.

How can we get earworms out? I was expecting a dead end on my hunt for a cure. Maybe I'm just watching the news too much or my expectations are lowering, but I have very little hope for finding a remedy for contagious things at the moment. It bodes well for all of us that my despair was misplaced. There is one proven method of getting rid of an earworm.

Chewing gum If you chew vigorously and try not to think about the music, your brain mistakes your jaw movement as speech and it breaks the loop of the song. Hooray for the cure!

I suppose if you're Ariel, you must be pretty chuffed with the catchiness of the tune. Maybe there's a secret society of CEOs who meet and laugh about the dastardly unforgettable melodies they have unleashed on the world. I imagine the CEOs of 123.ie, Hellmann's, Birds Eye Potato Waffles and whoever let the 'moose loose aboot this hoose' in a WhatsApp group together, patting each other's backs.

It's a great technique to make things memorable though, in their defence. We all know what 'dem bones need' thanks to the theory that people remember lyrics that have been set to music far better and far longer than speech. It's because songs go into the emotional side of the brain, not the logical side.

I've stocked up on Extra Bubblemint Sugar Free gum and am ready to take on the world.

Before I do though, I need to look up WebMD. I think I might have lockjaw.