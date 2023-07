"Tate — who has been charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women, charges he denies — is a former professional kickboxer and reality-television personality known for his presence on social media platforms, particularly YouTube."

A mother messaged me a few weeks ago, worrying about her son and his deep respect for influencer Andrew Tate. Her message may have been intended for Dr Joanna Fortune or Dr David Coleman or another child psychologist, but I always try my best to help, or at least engage.