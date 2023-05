"My friend asked her fourth class students what they wanted to be when they grew up — over 10pc of the class of 30 kids said influencer." — © Getty Images/Westend61

I’ve been thinking about influence and what makes someone have it. We live in an age where not only is ‘influencer’ a legitimate job title, it is also an aspirational one. My friend asked her fourth class students what they wanted to be when they grew up — over 10pc of the class of 30 kids said influencer. Another 10pc said YouTuber.