"The crunchy moms are neo hippies. The term is derivative of the old phrase “granola girl” which described a type of woman who opted for everything natural." Photo: Getty

Another week passes and another way of judging mothers is trending online. Let me enlighten you on the latest way society pits women against each other based on the choices they make while parenting in a world where there is only a molelcular amount of support. Crunchy mom versus silky mom.