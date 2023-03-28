| 7.6°C Dublin

Staying ‘woke’ used to be a force for good among black people – but then the term was weaponised

Joy-Tendai Kangere

The true meaning of the word 'woke' led to the Black Lives Matter movement. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg Expand
L anguage can be beautiful and powerful. Sometimes it can also be misunderstood, especially when rooted in other cultures.

Recently, Bethany Mandel, a proud member of the “anti-woke” establishment, went viral when she failed to define the word “woke” on live television. She and many others might spare themselves the viral blushes if they researched the roots of the words they misappropriate and weaponise.

