Staying ‘woke’ used to be a force for good among black people – but then the term was weaponised

L anguage can be beautiful and powerful. Sometimes it can also be misunderstood, especially when rooted in other cultures.

Recently, Bethany Mandel, a proud member of the “anti-woke” establishment, went viral when she failed to define the word “woke” on live television. She and many others might spare themselves the viral blushes if they researched the roots of the words they misappropriate and weaponise.

The term “cultural appropriation” applies when a person from one culture adopts aspects of another culture, such as gestures or hairstyles that are not their own.

Some of the most hurtful examples of this occur when the culture being appropriated is one of a historically oppressed group.

One aspect we don’t discuss very often is the appropriation of language. Across the globe, the dominant class – white people – has been appropriating language from minority groups.

One example of this is African-American Vernacular English (AAVE). While appropriating language may not seem as harmful as physical appropriation, stealing the intellectual property of other cultures and people in order to make a profit can deeply wound or even destroy people who have suffered enduring oppression.

It has been a long and constant struggle to convince white societies that not only does cultural appropriation exist, but it is extremely harmful to minority populations. There has been some progress, as more and more people realise that cultural appropriation is wrong and harmful.

However, the raising of consciousness to the idea of language appropriation is more problematic and has been met with resistance.

While there is a growing willingness to accept the physical boundaries of cultural appropriation, there seems to be a reluctance to accept the intellectual boundaries of it.

Words or phrases such as “lit”, “spill the tea”, and “let’s meet for a quick pow-wow” have become sensitive. The most controversial one of recent times is the incorrect use of “woke”.

The above words and phrases are often used by white speakers without any understanding of their origins. It is also important to acknowledge that white people are rarely penalised for using this language.

Prior to 2014, the call to “stay woke” was unfamiliar to many non-black people. Staying woke was a reference to staying alert to the deceptions of other people. It was a basic survival tool.

In 2014, following the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, “stay woke” suddenly became the cautionary watchword of Black Lives Matter activists on the streets.

It was being used in a specific and chilling context, urging people to keep watch for police brutality and unjust police policies.

“Woke” has evolved into a single-word summation of leftist political ideology. We hear its use in discussions around social justice politics and critical race theory. This framing of “woke” is used by the left to show political progressiveness, or a projection of that enlightenment.

On the other side of the coin, it is used as a vilification of leftist culture by the right. The right often perceives wokeness to be another word for cancel culture. Many on that side of the political spectrum see it as political correctness gone wrong. The term itself is usually used sarcastically.

But as use of the word becomes popularised, what people actually mean by woke seems less clear than ever. When terms like “woke” and “wokeness” are used outside of the Black Lives Matter movement, they seem to bear little connection to their original context, on either the left or the right.

The earliest known examples of wokeness as a concept relate to the idea of black consciousness “waking up” to a new reality or activist framework. This dates back to the early 20th century.

In 1923, philosopher and social activist Marcus Garvey made the following appeal: “Wake up, Ethiopia! Wake up, Africa!” It was a call to global black citizens to become more socially and politically conscious.

In 1938, the phrase “stay woke” was part of a spoken afterword in the song Scottsboro Boys, a protest song by blues musician Lead Belly. The song described the 1931 case of a group of nine black teenagers in Scottsboro, Arkansas, who were accused of raping two white women.

The francophone dimension was set at the 1956 Paris Congress where speakers like Frantz Fanon and Aime Cesaire started the Negritude movement.

So, let’s be clear on what it means. To be woke is an AAVE way of saying “don’t fall asleep”.

Not only that, it encourages a native relationship to black language, culture, and knowledge of social issues that arise out of lived experiences.

Wokeness, I feel, is a new form of being enlightened to systemic injustices in today’s world. The Age of Enlightenment in the 17th and 18th century was supposed to be an era of new and progressive ideas. During this time, people considered themselves awakened by knowledge.

Similarly, people today who identify as woke see themselves as having been awakened to a new set of ideas and value systems.

There are differences between the Age of Enlightenment and the

modern day. However, the fundamentals hold true.

The idea that previously you were blind and now you can see is much the same. It should not be disparaged for political gain.